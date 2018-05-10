Two career fairs at Shepherd of the Valley

May 9, 2018 at 2:46p.m.

story tease

Staff report

Shepherd of the Valley will host two career fairs next week in Boardman and Niles. Open interviews will be conducted for nurses and aides.

The job fairs are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, 7148 West Blvd., and the same hours Wednesday at the Niles location, 1500 McKinley Ave.

View available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$389900