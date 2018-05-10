Two career fairs at Shepherd of the Valley

Staff report

Shepherd of the Valley will host two career fairs next week in Boardman and Niles. Open interviews will be conducted for nurses and aides.

The job fairs are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman, 7148 West Blvd., and the same hours Wednesday at the Niles location, 1500 McKinley Ave.

View available jobs and apply online at shepherdofthevalley.com.