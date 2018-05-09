TRUMBULL CO.
TRUMBULL CO.
COMMISSIONER
Democrats XFrank S. Fuda*15,664 YLisha Pompili Baumiller6,055
Republican XMary E. Williams8,193
AUDITOR
Democrat XAdrian Biviano*17,225
OHIO HOUSE
63RD DISTRICT Democrat XGlenn W. Holmes*9,740
Republican XJames A. Hughes
64TH DISTRICT Democrat XMichael J. O’Brien*7,571
Republicans YRandy Law2,165 XMartha Yoder2,858
COMMON PLEAS COURT
(1/1/19 term) Democrat XRonald J. Rice*15,959
(1/3/19 term) Democrat XAndrew D. Logan*16,182
DOMESTIC JUVENILE DIVISION
(1/1/19 term) Democrat XSandra Stabile Harwood*15,536
(1/2/19 term) Democrats XSamuel F. Bluedorn11,437 YJack Pico8,798
Republican XSarah Thomas Kovoor7,877
APPELLATE COURT
11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) Democrat XDarya Klammer (write-in)NA
Republicans XMatt Lynch30,907 YColleen Mary O’Toole*23,927
(2/10/19 term) Democrat XMary Jane Trapp41,184
Republican XCasey O’Brien42,416
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN
32ND DISTRICT Democrat YTom Letson4,777 XSean J. O’Brien15,672
Republicans XRandy Law 4,558 YPatrick J. O’Brien3,230 YMichael Farrell Jr.827 YRon Knight1,411
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN
32ND DISTRICT Democrat XDawn P. Cantalamessa10,423 YCarol J. Holmes8,610
Republicans YKathi Creed3,848 XMelissa Pope*4,958
ISSUES
BAZETTA A 0.25-mill, 5-year additional levy for parks and recreation. YFor the levy480 XAgainst the levy843
GIRARD A 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for garbage collection. XFor the levy1,165 YAgainst the levy346
HOWLAND SCHOOLS A 5.9-mill, 10-year additional levy for avoiding an operating deficit. XFor the levy3,143 YAgainst the levy2,894
JOSEPH BADGER SCHOOLS A 4.15-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy521 YAgainst the levy496
NEWTON FALLS A 2-mill, additional, continuing levy for roads and bridges. YFor the levy308 XAgainst the levy373
NEWTON FALLS Three charter amendments
Remove term limits for mayor YFor the amendment205 XAgainst the amendment462
Remove term limits for city council XFor the amendment153 YAgainst the amendment55
Modify recall procedure for any city officer YFor the amendment319 XAgainst the amendment349
MATHEWS SCHOOLS A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for renovating, remodeling, improving, constructing, adding to, furnishing and equipping school facilities. XFor the levy840 YAgainst the levy726
MCDONALD SCHOOLS A 3.85-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy400 YAgainst the levy288
NILES SCHOOLS A 5.85-mill, 10-year additional levy for the emergency requirements. YFor the levy1,225 XAgainst the levy2,658
LOCAL OPTIONS
HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Wing’s Express, 119 N. Main St., Hubbard. XYes122 YNo45
BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. XYes254 YNo113
BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors for Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. XYes236 YNo129
BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sale of beer, wine and spirituous liquors at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. XYes153 YNo55
BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. XYes150 YNo56
BRISTOL PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Quinnsway Club, 7507 Mahoning Ave., Bristolville. XYes142 YNo81
BROOKFIELD PRECINCT E Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at R.P. McMurphy’s, 1430 Standard Ave., Masury. XYes112 YNo52
LIBERTY PRECINCT D Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi Inc., 3497 Belmont Ave. XYes187 YNo64
MECCA PRECINCT A Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Chet’s Yellow Dog, 2242 Greenville Road, Cortland. XYes144 YNo67
COLUMBIANA CO.
COMMISSIONER
Democrat XKeith Merriman3,015
Republican XMike Halleck*6,473
AUDITOR
Republican XNancy Gause Milliken*7,059
OHIO HOUSE
5TH DISTRICT Democrat XJohn R. Dyce2,964
Republican XTim Ginter*7,292
COMMON PLEAS COURT
Republicans XMegan L. Bickerton4,644 YC. Ashley Pike*4,065
More like this from vindy.com
- November 9, 2016 midnight
MAHONING CO.
- November 6, 2016 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY RACES AND ISSUES ON GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT
- May 9, 2018 midnight
2018 PRIMARY
- November 9, 2016 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
- November 8, 2017 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.