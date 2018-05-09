TRUMBULL CO.

COMMISSIONER

Democrats XFrank S. Fuda*15,664 YLisha Pompili Baumiller6,055

Republican XMary E. Williams8,193

AUDITOR

Democrat XAdrian Biviano*17,225

OHIO HOUSE

63RD DISTRICT Democrat XGlenn W. Holmes*9,740

Republican XJames A. Hughes

64TH DISTRICT Democrat XMichael J. O’Brien*7,571

Republicans YRandy Law2,165 XMartha Yoder2,858

COMMON PLEAS COURT

(1/1/19 term) Democrat XRonald J. Rice*15,959

(1/3/19 term) Democrat XAndrew D. Logan*16,182

DOMESTIC JUVENILE DIVISION

(1/1/19 term) Democrat XSandra Stabile Harwood*15,536

(1/2/19 term) Democrats XSamuel F. Bluedorn11,437 YJack Pico8,798

Republican XSarah Thomas Kovoor7,877

APPELLATE COURT

11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) Democrat XDarya Klammer (write-in)NA

Republicans XMatt Lynch30,907 YColleen Mary O’Toole*23,927

(2/10/19 term) Democrat XMary Jane Trapp41,184

Republican XCasey O’Brien42,416

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN

32ND DISTRICT Democrat YTom Letson4,777 XSean J. O’Brien15,672

Republicans XRandy Law 4,558 YPatrick J. O’Brien3,230 YMichael Farrell Jr.827 YRon Knight1,411

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

32ND DISTRICT Democrat XDawn P. Cantalamessa10,423 YCarol J. Holmes8,610

Republicans YKathi Creed3,848 XMelissa Pope*4,958

ISSUES

BAZETTA A 0.25-mill, 5-year additional levy for parks and recreation. YFor the levy480 XAgainst the levy843

GIRARD A 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for garbage collection. XFor the levy1,165 YAgainst the levy346

HOWLAND SCHOOLS A 5.9-mill, 10-year additional levy for avoiding an operating deficit. XFor the levy3,143 YAgainst the levy2,894

JOSEPH BADGER SCHOOLS A 4.15-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy521 YAgainst the levy496

NEWTON FALLS A 2-mill, additional, continuing levy for roads and bridges. YFor the levy308 XAgainst the levy373

NEWTON FALLS Three charter amendments

Remove term limits for mayor YFor the amendment205 XAgainst the amendment462

Remove term limits for city council XFor the amendment153 YAgainst the amendment55

Modify recall procedure for any city officer YFor the amendment319 XAgainst the amendment349

MATHEWS SCHOOLS A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for renovating, remodeling, improving, constructing, adding to, furnishing and equipping school facilities. XFor the levy840 YAgainst the levy726

MCDONALD SCHOOLS A 3.85-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy400 YAgainst the levy288

NILES SCHOOLS A 5.85-mill, 10-year additional levy for the emergency requirements. YFor the levy1,225 XAgainst the levy2,658

LOCAL OPTIONS

HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Wing’s Express, 119 N. Main St., Hubbard. XYes122 YNo45

BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. XYes254 YNo113

BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors for Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. XYes236 YNo129

BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sale of beer, wine and spirituous liquors at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. XYes153 YNo55

BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. XYes150 YNo56

BRISTOL PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Quinnsway Club, 7507 Mahoning Ave., Bristolville. XYes142 YNo81

BROOKFIELD PRECINCT E Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at R.P. McMurphy’s, 1430 Standard Ave., Masury. XYes112 YNo52

LIBERTY PRECINCT D Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi Inc., 3497 Belmont Ave. XYes187 YNo64

MECCA PRECINCT A Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Chet’s Yellow Dog, 2242 Greenville Road, Cortland. XYes144 YNo67

COLUMBIANA CO.

COMMISSIONER

Democrat XKeith Merriman3,015

Republican XMike Halleck*6,473

AUDITOR

Republican XNancy Gause Milliken*7,059

OHIO HOUSE

5TH DISTRICT Democrat XJohn R. Dyce2,964

Republican XTim Ginter*7,292

COMMON PLEAS COURT

Republicans XMegan L. Bickerton4,644 YC. Ashley Pike*4,065