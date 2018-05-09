Yoder defeats law in GOP contest for 64th District

Staff report

WARREN

The race for the Republican nomination to face Democrat incumbent Michael O’Brien in November for 64th District Ohio House of Representatives went to former Farmington Township Trustee Martha Yoder over Randy Law.

When it was clear that Yoder would be the party’s nominee in November, she thanked her supporters.

“I’m grateful for those who supported me in this primary and confident that those who did not will unite around the entire ticket in November.”

Law and Yoder have had some history in recent years, with Law filing a lawsuit against Yoder regarding a dispute they were having over control of the Trumbull County Republican Party. Ultimately Law lost his chairmanship of the party.

Both focused on the work that the next state representative for the western half of the county should do in Columbus.

Law could not be reached Tuesday night to comment on the outcome of the election.

Law and Yoder both said some of the state’s rainy-day fund should be used for a program of infrastructure upgrades such as roads and bridges.

Yoder, a small business owner and former Farmington Township trustee, also said she supports a plan to reduce the number of state regulations because Ohio has more regulations than the average state, and the regulations cause unnecessary hardship for business owners.