Selected local stocks

May 9, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 53.76-0.79

Aqua America, .20 34.60 -0.76

Avalon Holdings,2.120.00

Chemical Bank, .2855.960.73Community Health Sys, .214.52-0.33

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.60-0.40

Farmers Nat., .0715.25 0.05

First Energy, .36 33.24-0.89

Fifth/Third, .1633.100.28

First Niles Financial, .059.70-0.80

FNB Corp., .1213.160.12

General Motors, .3836.370.03

General Electric, .1214.270.20

Huntington Bank, .11 14.860.13

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56110.991.62

Key Corp, .1119.780.05

LaFarge, 2.01— —

Macy’s, .38 29.77-0.28

Parker Hannifin, .76171.120.61

PNC, .75147.531.63

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88158.76-1.01

Stoneridge 28.21 0.43

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.440.20

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$389900