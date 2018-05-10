Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 53.76-0.79
Aqua America, .20 34.60 -0.76
Avalon Holdings,2.120.00
Chemical Bank, .2855.960.73Community Health Sys, .214.52-0.33
Cortland Bancorp, .1121.60-0.40
Farmers Nat., .0715.25 0.05
First Energy, .36 33.24-0.89
Fifth/Third, .1633.100.28
First Niles Financial, .059.70-0.80
FNB Corp., .1213.160.12
General Motors, .3836.370.03
General Electric, .1214.270.20
Huntington Bank, .11 14.860.13
iHeartMedia Inc.,0.52 0.04
JP Morgan Chase, .56110.991.62
Key Corp, .1119.780.05
LaFarge, 2.01— —
Macy’s, .38 29.77-0.28
Parker Hannifin, .76171.120.61
PNC, .75147.531.63
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88158.76-1.01
Stoneridge 28.21 0.43
United Comm. Fin., .06 10.440.20
Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.
