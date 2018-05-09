Ribbon-cutting event

CORTLAND

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Ovation Events is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at 3128 Niles-Cortland Road NE, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced.

The Warren-based company creates custom parties and events. Ovation can help customers with actors, custom aisle runners, backdrops, balloons, bands or DJs, bar rentals, confetti launchers, decor, ice sculptures and more.

Visit ovationevents234.com for information.

Today’s event is at a private residence, where Ovation will showcase food options in a themed setting.

New location

YOUNGSTOWN

Fresenius Kidney Care will host a ribbon-cutting at its newest location in Cornersburg at 2 p.m. Thursday, followed by an open house from 3 to 7 p.m., the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber announced.

The new facility, located at 3265 Canfield Road, will offer in-center hemodialysis, as well as training for peritoneal and home hemodialysis.

Fresenius has other locations in Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown and North Lima. It offers counseling for nondialysis options and numerous patient support services such as nutritional counseling and patient education classes.

$5,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $5,000 to A Special Wish Foundation, Upper Ohio Valley Chapter.

The funds will be used to grant wishes to children in the Upper Ohio Valley in 2018.

“We work to grant the wishes of children from birth up to the age of 21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness,” said chapter executive direction Alicia Freeman.

“We’re very proud to support A Special Wish Foundation – Upper Ohio Valley Chapter as they work to make the lives of children and their families a little brighter,” said Trish Gelsomino of Home Savings. “We are so fortunate to have them in our community.”

New website

LISBON

Albco Foundry & Machine, a provider of nonferrous and graphite permanent mold castings for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket replacement parts, this week announced the launch of a revamped website, albco.com.

It also announced receiving ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification from AMPLUS Global Associates Inc., an independent registrar.

To receive the certification, Albco first passed a series of audits.

“Becoming ISO 9001:2015 certified demonstrates our commitment to provide superior products and services that meet the requirements of our customers,” Albco owner Joe Staffeld said. “As the industry and improvements in machinery and technology advance, it’s critical as an organization to be proactive and remain relevant through ISO 9001 standards.”

