Murry resigns as committee chairman

YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George V. Murry of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has resigned as chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop’s Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. The resignation came about a week after it was announced that Bishop Murry was diagnosed with a form of acute leukemia and is undergoing treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

He will be replaced as chairman by Bishop Shelton J. Fabre of Houma-Thibodaux in Louisiana.

“Our most heartfelt prayers are with Bishop Murry and his loved ones,” said Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “We ask all people of faith to join us in praying for his full recovery.”

3 Valley schools on list

YOUNGSTOWN

Three Mahoning Valley high schools ranked among Ohio’s top 100 high schools in U.S. News and World Report’s newest high-school rankings.

Columbiana High School ranked No. 92; Boardman High School ranked No. 95; and Lakeview High School ranked No. 99.

Surveys for families

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools officials want to improve the school district’s relationships with families and students.

Surveys to help gain families’ views will be posted to the district’s website, ycsd.org, with a link for each school.

The survey period runs from today to May 23. Each school’s parent-engagement coordinator can assist families who don’t have internet access to complete the surveys.

Within the coming weeks, CEO Krish Mohip plans to invite parents to meetings to learn their opinions firsthand.

Questions on the surveys posted to the district website address school safety, school climate, family engagement, school fit and barriers to engagement.

Results will be used to help the district determine what challenges exist and how to tackle them.

