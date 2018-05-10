Greenwood Chevrolet collecting for USO

May 9, 2018 at 3:32p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet of Austintown is collecting snacks and toiletries through month’s end to support the USO of Northern Ohio.

The USO of Northern Ohio will put together care packages to send to military service members deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq and other parts of the world.

The dealership asks community members to drop off donations to its showroom at 4695 Mahoning Ave. Any individual who makes a donation of at least five items or $5 will be entered in a raffle for a $200 Amazon gift card.

For a list of requested items, visit GreenwoodChevrolet.com/carepacks.

