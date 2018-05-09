Closed for Relay for Life
Closed for Relay for Life
WARREN
These downtown streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Saturday for the annual American Cancer Society’s Warren Relay for Life Event near the Trumbull County Courthouse: Mahoning Avenue at High and Market streets; Market at Mahoning and Park avenues; Park at Market and High streets; and High at Mahoning and Park avenues.
Parade volunteers to meet
YOUNGSTOWN
The next volunteers’ meeting for Warriors Inc.’s 14th annual “Unity in the Community” parade is at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Warriors Inc. building, 2733 Market St. The deadline for organizers or groups to apply to participate in the parade is May 18.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. in the Newport Library area and will travel north down Market Street, ending at the former South High School field house.
Recycle electronics, appliances at drive
YOUNGSTOWN
There will be an electronics and appliance recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St.
Electronics that will be accepted include computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cellphones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs and miscellaneous cords.
Appliances that will be accepted include dehumidifiers, air conditioners, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves and anything made mostly of metal.
One free TV/monitor per household will be accepted. All additional TVs and monitors will be $2 per inch. All other items will be free. For information, call 330-744-7526 or email recycle@youngstownohio.gov.
Resurfacing Route 170
CALCUTTA
Work is set to begin Monday to resurface almost 10 miles of state Route 170 from Calcutta to the state Route 170/state Route 154 intersection in Negley.
Traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers.
Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor for this $1.3 million project is American Industrial Services LLC, and the completion date is Oct. 31.
Mathews school board
CORTLAND
The Mathews school board, 4096 Cadwallader-Sonk Road, will have a special meeting in executive session only at 6 p.m. today to discuss employment of a public official as well as negotiations and other matters. No action will be taken.
Culvert replacement
BROOKFIELD
Warner Road, south of Stewart Sharon Road, will be closed Monday through Friday for a culvert replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced. The recommended detour route is west on state Route 82, south on Sodom Hutchings Road, south on Loganway and north on Warner Road.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 11, 2017 8:56 a.m.
Warren streets closed for Relay for Life downtown
- January 10, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Mahoning recycling director suggests big change in Boardman drop-off sites
- August 7, 2017 midnight
Austintown outage
- December 29, 2016 midnight
Christmas tree recycling set
- May 6, 2018 12:09 a.m.
Green Youngstown sponsors cleanup
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.