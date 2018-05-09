Closed for Relay for Life

WARREN

These downtown streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Saturday for the annual American Cancer Society’s Warren Relay for Life Event near the Trumbull County Courthouse: Mahoning Avenue at High and Market streets; Market at Mahoning and Park avenues; Park at Market and High streets; and High at Mahoning and Park avenues.

Parade volunteers to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The next volunteers’ meeting for Warriors Inc.’s 14th annual “Unity in the Community” parade is at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Warriors Inc. building, 2733 Market St. The deadline for organizers or groups to apply to participate in the parade is May 18.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. in the Newport Library area and will travel north down Market Street, ending at the former South High School field house.

Recycle electronics, appliances at drive

YOUNGSTOWN

There will be an electronics and appliance recycling drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St.

Electronics that will be accepted include computers, monitors, TVs, stereos, cellphones, telephones, cameras, desktop copiers, fax machines, printers, DVD players, VCRs and miscellaneous cords.

Appliances that will be accepted include dehumidifiers, air conditioners, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves and anything made mostly of metal.

One free TV/monitor per household will be accepted. All additional TVs and monitors will be $2 per inch. All other items will be free. For information, call 330-744-7526 or email recycle@youngstownohio.gov.

Resurfacing Route 170

CALCUTTA

Work is set to begin Monday to resurface almost 10 miles of state Route 170 from Calcutta to the state Route 170/state Route 154 intersection in Negley.

Traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers.

Ohio Department of Transportation’s contractor for this $1.3 million project is American Industrial Services LLC, and the completion date is Oct. 31.

Mathews school board

CORTLAND

The Mathews school board, 4096 Cadwallader-Sonk Road, will have a special meeting in executive session only at 6 p.m. today to discuss employment of a public official as well as negotiations and other matters. No action will be taken.

Culvert replacement

BROOKFIELD

Warner Road, south of Stewart Sharon Road, will be closed Monday through Friday for a culvert replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer’s office announced. The recommended detour route is west on state Route 82, south on Sodom Hutchings Road, south on Loganway and north on Warner Road.