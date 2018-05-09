“Chill can” on the shelves at 7-Elevens in Los Angeles

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Self-chilling cans that soon will be produced at an East Side facility are now on the shelves at 7-Eleven stores in the Los Angeles area, 7-Eleven announced Tuesday.

The Vindicator previously reported Joseph Co. International’s chill-can company would soon be launching the chill cans with a global retailer, with owner Mitchell Joseph saying it was “history in the making.”

7-Eleven said in a news release its Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee is being tested at 15 stores in the Los Angeles area. The drink is available in three flavors: regular, french vanilla and caramel.

“Because the self-chilling-can technology is so ground-breaking, we wanted to introduce it with a super innovative beverage,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of private brands, in a statement. “Sparkling coffee sodas met all the criteria. Previously available in some coffee shops, a handful of exclusive canned carbonated brews began showing up last summer. Fizzics will be the first that can be chilled on demand, bringing a new level of convenience to customers who want to enjoy a chilled drink whenever and wherever they are.”

Joseph Co. which is based in Irvine, Calif., and has the trademark to the “chill can,” broke ground at 130 N. Lane Ave. in November 2016 for the $20 million-plus chill-can technology, can-filling and distribution center. The company is slated to begin producing the cans at the local facility by summer 2019.