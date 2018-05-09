Agenda Thursday

Four Square Block Watch, 5:30 p.m., Oak Hill Neighborhood Action meeting, Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown.

Lisbon school board, 5 p.m., board room, board of education office, 317 N. Market St.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, followed by 11 a.m. Community Development Block Grant Community Meeting, commissioners hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, noon, staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Poland Village Council, 6 p.m., legislation committee, followed by 7 p.m. BLPUR committee, town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Powerstown Block Watch, 7 p.m., Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

Senior Services Advisory Council, 2 p.m., protective services subcommittee, 2931A Youngstown Road, Warren.

Springfield Township trustees, 4 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., finance committee, A 107, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.