2018 PRIMARY
Candidates and issues
The following filed for the May 8 primary. An * denotes incumbents. An X denotes winner.
OHIO
GOVERNOR
Democrats XRichard Cordray420,258 YDennis Kucinich154,237 YBill O’Neill22,051 YJoe Schiavoni62,083 YLarry E. Ealy6,854 YPaul Ray9,327
Republicans XMike DeWine492,600 YMary Taylor330,794
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat XSteve Dettelbach501,760
Republican XDave Yost635,784
AUDITOR
Democrat XZack Space499,362
Republican XKeith Faber605,158
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrat XKathleen Clyde506,018
Republican XFrank LaRose600,146
TREASURER
Democrat XRob Richardson492,025
Republicans XRobert Sprague407,711 YSandra O’Brien301,192
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE
(1/1/19 term) Democrat XMichael P. Donnelly493,162
Republican XCraig Baldwin588,554
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE
(1/2/19 term) Democrat XMelody J. Stewart491,246
Republican XMary DeGenaro*574,918
U.S. SENATE
Democrat XSherrod Brown*602,375
Republicans XJim Renacci359,705 YMike Gibbons240,687 YMelissa Ackison99,301 YDon Elijah Eckhart29,411 YDan Kiley30,278
CONGRESS
13TH DISTRICT Democrats XTim Ryan*54,473 YJohn Stephen Luchansky4,853 YRobert Crow3,166
Republican XChristopher DePizzo24,100
6TH DISTRICT Democrats YWerner Lange7,480 XShawna Roberts21,809
Republicans XBill Johnson*49,851 YRobert J. Blazek9,412
ISSUE
Constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts. Shall the amendment be approved? XYes1,161,148 YNo390,686
MAHONING CO.
COMMISSIONER
Democrats XCarol Rimedio-Righetti*16,476 YJoe Paloski7,599
Republican XRick Barron8,415
AUDITOR
Democrat XRoger Chamberlain (write-in)814
Republican XRalph T. Meacham*9,454
OHIO SENATE
33RD DISTRICT Democrat XJohn A. Boccieri20,213
Republican XMichael A. Rulli9,940
OHIO HOUSE
58TH DISTRICT Democrat XMichele Lepore-Hagan*8,671
Republican XDavid T. Simon2,140
59TH DISTRICT Democrats YLarry Moliterno4,840 XEric C. Ungaro8,648
Republican XDon Manning5,979
APPELLLATE COURT
7TH DISTRICT Democrat XDavid A. D’Apolito,
Republican XKathleen Bartlett*
COMMON PLEAS COURT
Democrats YDan Dascenzo10,574 XAnthony Donofrio14,005
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN
33RD DISTRICT Democrat XMichael L. Ray Jr.19,503
Republicans XDavid W. Johnson*9.990 YMark E. Munroe5,374
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN
33RD DISTRICT Democrat XJoyce Kale-Pesta*19,955
Republicans XMonica Robb Blasdel8,429 YCorrine L. Sanderson4,413 YTracey S. Winbush*5,047
ISSUES
MAHONING COUNTY A 0.1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for the care, treatment and maintenance of residents with tuberculosis and related diseases. XFor the tax levy23,693 YAgainst the tax levy15,824
AUSTINTOWN A 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase levy for police operation. YFor the tax levy2,964 XAgainst the tax levy2982
BOARDMAN A 2.9-mill, 5-year replacement and decreased levy for current expenses. XFor the tax levy6,287 YAgainst the tax levy4,413
BOARDMAN SCHOOLS A 5.8-mill, 10-year additional levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy5,197 YAgainst the tax levy4,976
JACKSON A 1.4-mill, 5-year additional levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus. XFor the tax levy323 YAgainst the tax levy143
SMITH A 2-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. YFor the tax levy170 XAgainst the tax levy367
WESTERN RESERVE SCHOOLS A 4.1-mill, 10-year renewal levy to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy497 YAgainst the tax levy346
YOUNGSTOWN Shall there be a ban on fracking and anthing related to the extraction of fossil fuels in the city? YFor the initiative2,857 XAgainst the initiative3,590
LOCAL OPTIONS
AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at the Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill, 5423 Mahoning Ave., Suite F. XYes126 YNo61
AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 29 Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at El Cowboy Tex Mex Grill & Saloon, 1739 S. Raccoon Road, Suite 4. XYes122 YNo40
BEAVER PRECINCT 4 Sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Belleria Pizza Columbiana, 258 State Route 14, Suite 1. XYes235 YNo70
BEAVER PRECINCT 4 Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Belleria Pizza. XYes217 YNo89
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac, 7103 Lockwood Blvd.SFlbXYes270 YNo91
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac. XYes253 YNo107
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St. XYes112 YNo109
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash. YYes108 XNo113
CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve, 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 2. XYes149 YNo35
CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve. XYes145 YNo40
SEBRING PRECINCT 1 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Brick House Bar & Grill, 206 E. Ohio Ave. XYes82 YNo41
SEBRING PRECINCT 4 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Sebring Quik Mart/Marathon, 555 E. Ohio Ave. XYes83 YNo29
