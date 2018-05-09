2018 PRIMARY

Candidates and issues

The following filed for the May 8 primary. An * denotes incumbents. An X denotes winner.

OHIO

GOVERNOR

Democrats XRichard Cordray420,258 YDennis Kucinich154,237 YBill O’Neill22,051 YJoe Schiavoni62,083 YLarry E. Ealy6,854 YPaul Ray9,327

Republicans XMike DeWine492,600 YMary Taylor330,794

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat XSteve Dettelbach501,760

Republican XDave Yost635,784

AUDITOR

Democrat XZack Space499,362

Republican XKeith Faber605,158

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrat XKathleen Clyde506,018

Republican XFrank LaRose600,146

TREASURER

Democrat XRob Richardson492,025

Republicans XRobert Sprague407,711 YSandra O’Brien301,192

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

(1/1/19 term) Democrat XMichael P. Donnelly493,162

Republican XCraig Baldwin588,554

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

(1/2/19 term) Democrat XMelody J. Stewart491,246

Republican XMary DeGenaro*574,918

U.S. SENATE

Democrat XSherrod Brown*602,375

Republicans XJim Renacci359,705 YMike Gibbons240,687 YMelissa Ackison99,301 YDon Elijah Eckhart29,411 YDan Kiley30,278

CONGRESS

13TH DISTRICT Democrats XTim Ryan*54,473 YJohn Stephen Luchansky4,853 YRobert Crow3,166

Republican XChristopher DePizzo24,100

6TH DISTRICT Democrats YWerner Lange7,480 XShawna Roberts21,809

Republicans XBill Johnson*49,851 YRobert J. Blazek9,412

ISSUE

Constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts. Shall the amendment be approved? XYes1,161,148 YNo390,686

MAHONING CO.

COMMISSIONER

Democrats XCarol Rimedio-Righetti*16,476 YJoe Paloski7,599

Republican XRick Barron8,415

AUDITOR

Democrat XRoger Chamberlain (write-in)814

Republican XRalph T. Meacham*9,454

OHIO SENATE

33RD DISTRICT Democrat XJohn A. Boccieri20,213

Republican XMichael A. Rulli9,940

OHIO HOUSE

58TH DISTRICT Democrat XMichele Lepore-Hagan*8,671

Republican XDavid T. Simon2,140

59TH DISTRICT Democrats YLarry Moliterno4,840 XEric C. Ungaro8,648

Republican XDon Manning5,979

APPELLLATE COURT

7TH DISTRICT Democrat XDavid A. D’Apolito,

Republican XKathleen Bartlett*

COMMON PLEAS COURT

Democrats YDan Dascenzo10,574 XAnthony Donofrio14,005

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN

33RD DISTRICT Democrat XMichael L. Ray Jr.19,503

Republicans XDavid W. Johnson*9.990 YMark E. Munroe5,374

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

33RD DISTRICT Democrat XJoyce Kale-Pesta*19,955

Republicans XMonica Robb Blasdel8,429 YCorrine L. Sanderson4,413 YTracey S. Winbush*5,047

ISSUES

MAHONING COUNTY A 0.1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for the care, treatment and maintenance of residents with tuberculosis and related diseases. XFor the tax levy23,693 YAgainst the tax levy15,824

AUSTINTOWN A 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase levy for police operation. YFor the tax levy2,964 XAgainst the tax levy2982

BOARDMAN A 2.9-mill, 5-year replacement and decreased levy for current expenses. XFor the tax levy6,287 YAgainst the tax levy4,413

BOARDMAN SCHOOLS A 5.8-mill, 10-year additional levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy5,197 YAgainst the tax levy4,976

JACKSON A 1.4-mill, 5-year additional levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus. XFor the tax levy323 YAgainst the tax levy143

SMITH A 2-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. YFor the tax levy170 XAgainst the tax levy367

WESTERN RESERVE SCHOOLS A 4.1-mill, 10-year renewal levy to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy497 YAgainst the tax levy346

YOUNGSTOWN Shall there be a ban on fracking and anthing related to the extraction of fossil fuels in the city? YFor the initiative2,857 XAgainst the initiative3,590

LOCAL OPTIONS

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at the Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill, 5423 Mahoning Ave., Suite F. XYes126 YNo61

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 29 Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at El Cowboy Tex Mex Grill & Saloon, 1739 S. Raccoon Road, Suite 4. XYes122 YNo40

BEAVER PRECINCT 4 Sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Belleria Pizza Columbiana, 258 State Route 14, Suite 1. XYes235 YNo70

BEAVER PRECINCT 4 Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Belleria Pizza. XYes217 YNo89

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac, 7103 Lockwood Blvd.SFlbXYes270 YNo91

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac. XYes253 YNo107

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St. XYes112 YNo109

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash. YYes108 XNo113

CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve, 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 2. XYes149 YNo35

CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve. XYes145 YNo40

SEBRING PRECINCT 1 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Brick House Bar & Grill, 206 E. Ohio Ave. XYes82 YNo41

SEBRING PRECINCT 4 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Sebring Quik Mart/Marathon, 555 E. Ohio Ave. XYes83 YNo29