Warren police ID man killed on Sunday

Staff report

WARREN

A man found dead early Sunday on the sidewalk near his home on Idylwild Street Northeast was also a victim of a gunshot wound late last year.

Warren police say Antoine T. Johnson, 34, of 187 Idylwild Street Northeast was found dead after police received a call about gunshots being fired in the area.

A caller reported hearing about five gunshots at 3:06 a.m. About a minute later, the county 911 center received a call about more gunshots.

The report lists the offense related to the death as murder.

Trumbull County jail records indicate Johnson had been booked into the facility 42 times since 2002, with his most recent arrest being March 26 on a drug-possession charge through county common pleas court.

The charge stemmed from an incident last Oct. 13 that involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to court records.

Johnson was indicted on the charge March 13. He was arraigned March 26, pleading not guilty. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

On Dec. 17, Johnson reported to police he had been shot at 3:16 a.m. in the parking lot of a North Park Avenue tavern. Johnson was living at a house on Hamilton Street Southwest at the time.

Johnson said he was walking through a parking lot when he heard several gunshots and started running.

He said he had been shot once in the back, and a friend drove him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He had a nonlife-threatening injury, police said.