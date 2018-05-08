Trumbull County agencies awarded grant to help infants and children affected by substance abuse

Staff report

WARREN

Trumbull County Family Court and Trumbull County Children Services have been awarded a $221,179 three-year U.S. Children’s Bureau grant through the National Quality Improvement Center to address children and infants entering foster care affected by parental substance abuse disorder.

Fifteen demonstration sites were selected based on the applicant’s ability to show its community has an increase in infants with prenatal substance exposure, that treatment facilities have a waiting list for women and the community has services available to support families with substance-abuse issues.

Trumbull County Children Services’ statistics show 53 percent of children brought into agency custody in 2017 had removal reasons involving parental substance abuse, the agency reports. That is a 53 increase since 2015.

Seventy-seven percent of the infants ordered into Children Services custody were due to substance abuse.

Demonstration sites will design, implement and test new approaches that meet the requirements of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, according to a news release from the two agencies.

As part of the program, a full-time substance-use disorder advocate, who is a certified recovery coach, will be hired. He or she will be a peer who can assist the clients of the court and Children Services in navigating a path from addiction to recovery.