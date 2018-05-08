Skin-cancer screening

LISBON

The Columbiana County Health Department will host a skin-cancer screening for county residents. The clinic will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 7360 state Route 45. There is no charge to be seen at this clinic.

Residents with a suspicious lesion such as a sore that will not heal, a mole or wart that has changed, a change in color pigmentation of the skin, or any skin abnormality may be seen at this clinic. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 330-424-0272.

Stress, anxiety seminar

BOARDMAN

Alternatives for managing anxiety, stress and depression seminar begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center, 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite D3, (Southbridge West Complex).

The use of antidepressants has skyrocketed over the past two decades. One in four women in their 40s and 50s takes an antidepressant. Too often the side effects of these medications leave people wondering if the cure is worse than the disease.

Dr. Ted Suzelis, the local leading authority on natural ways to address the genetic, environmental and dietary causes of these chemical imbalances leading to the use of antidepressants, will lead the seminar. Call 330-729-1350 or go to OhioND.com to reserve your spot.

Downsizing seminar

POLAND

Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road, hosts a free downsizing seminar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. Panelists will provide information on how you can downsize your home, especially if you are a senior citizen.

The panelists are Dan and Stefanie Earley, Earley & Sons Relocation; Atty. Mark Rodio; Steve Ferrebee and Andrea Lupton, Northwood Realty Services; Danielle Procopio, Shepherd of the Valley; and Dom Russo, Thrivent Financial.

Additional vendors will be present to provide resources. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by May 14 to 330-726-7110, ext. 0.

Device for stroke study

COLUMBUS

Researchers at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center are among the first in the world studying how a specific type of neurostimulator can improve rehabilitation for stroke patients. As part of the clinical trial, an electrical device called a vagus nerve stimulator is surgically implanted in the patient’s chest wall.