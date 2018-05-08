PRIMARY ELECTION
PRIMARY ELECTION
Poll questions
If you have questions about your polling location or want to report suspected elections fraud, contact your county board of elections. Here are the phone numbers.
Mahoning County: 330-783-2474
Trumbull County: 330-369-4050
Columbiana County: 330-424-1448
Follow election results tonight on Vindy.com.
Source: Election boards
More like this from vindy.com
- May 2, 2017 midnight
PRIMARY ELECTION DAY Information
- April 20, 2018 midnight
Despite high-profile races, low-voter turnout expected
- November 5, 2016 midnight
Don’t be lazy: Get out and vote
- April 4, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Mahoning County Board of Elections is moving polling locations out of some schools
- May 18, 2017 9:55 p.m.
2 independent candidates for Poland council disqualified after casting party-affiliated ballots
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.