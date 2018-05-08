The polls for the primary election are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

By David Skolnick

Today is the primary election with polls open in Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There are primaries for governor in both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Republican primary pits Attorney General Mike DeWine against Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

The Democratic primary includes state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill and Richard Cordray, a former state treasurer and attorney general.

In Mahoning County, there are Democratic primaries for commissioner between incumbent Carol Rimedio-Righetti and challenger, Canfield Township Trustee Joe Paloski; for common pleas court between Magistrate Dan Dascenzo and Youngstown Deputy Law Director Anthony Donofrio; and for the 59th Ohio House District between Poland Township Trustee Eric C. Ungaro and Boardman Township Trustee Larry Moliterno.

There are a number of issues on the ballot including an anti-fracking ban in Youngstown up for its seventh time – it’s lost the previous six times – and two tax measures in Boardman: a 5.8-mill, 10-year additional school levy to raise $4.9 million annually, and a 2.9-mill, 5-year replacement and decreased township levy to raise $2,690,861 a year.

In Trumbull County, there’s a Democratic primary for commissioner between incumbent Frank Fuda and challenger, Hubbard Councilwoman Lisha Pompili Baumiller.

There’s also a Republican primary for the 64th Ohio House District between Randy Law and Martha Yoder.

There are also two additional school levies on the ballot: one in Howland for 5.9 mills and 10 years to raise $3,278,754 annually and the other in Niles for 5.85 mills and 10 years to raise $1.3 million a year.

Election officials in the Mahoning Valley don’t expect turnout to exceed 25 percent.