Habitat hosts events

YOUNGSTOWN

As part of Women Build, a weeklong initiative to encourage females to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley will host several events this week.

A beer and wine tasting will take place from 6 to 8 tonight at Magic Tree in Boardman. A house and lawn beautification is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at 4271 Lake Road in Austintown. On Saturday, a house demo and clean-out will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 465 Osborne Avenue in Youngstown.

Digital Inclusion Week

YOUNGSTOWN

Many events are scheduled across the Mahoning Valley this week for Digital Inclusion Week, which promotes access to information and communication technologies, according to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

A schedule is available at eastgatecog.org. Some of the events include an entry-level computer workshop; sessions for exploring apps for education, neighborhoods and seniors; and makerspace training.

DOT to drivers: Get Takata air bags fixed

new york

The U.S. Department of Transportation is again urging owners of vehicles with defective Takata air bags to seek repairs immediately.

The agency singled out Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks from 2006, which are under a “do not drive” warning. The agency said Monday that it is “deeply concerned” that they are not being returned for repairs quickly enough.

Chemicals used to inflate the air bags can deteriorate in some conditions, causing them to explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister that can lead to hurling shrapnel.

US oil prices top $70

dallas

U.S. oil prices crashed through the $70-a-barrel mark Monday for the first time since late 2014, foreshadowing costlier gasoline and consumer goods.

It’s not clear that pricey crude will slow down the economy, however. Analysts said the recent rally in oil prices has been driven mostly by strong demand and limits on production.

North is NRA president

ATLANTA

Retired Lt. Col. Oliver North, 74, the Marine at the center of the Iran-Contra affair three decades ago, was named president Monday of the National Rifle Association.

North’s appointment was ripped by gun-control advocates who called his appointment symptomatic of an NRA tone-deaf given his role in the arms-trafficking scandal that engulfed the White House in the Reagan administration. Conservatives and gun-rights supporters hailed him as a patriot who will battle efforts to restrict access to firearms.

Hero raises $227K

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

James Shaw Jr., 29, who has been hailed as a hero for wrestling an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Tennessee Waffle House, began raising money for the victims through GoFundMe. In a statement sent Monday, Shaw announced he’s collected $227,000. He said the fund will be closed May 13 and the Nashville office of financial services firm UBS will distribute the money to the families.

