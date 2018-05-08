Financial forecast

YOUNGSTOWN

The city will unveil a five-year financial forecast at a 5 p.m. meeting Monday at the Covelli Centre’s YSU Community Room.

The city hired Michael Abouserhal, a retired certified public accountant, as a financial consultant in February to provide an analysis of the city’s current and projected financial condition for the next five years. He’ll present his findings at next week’s meeting.

Drug items found

BOARDMAN

Township police reported finding syringes, spoons with suspected drug residue, and a piece of a crack pipe after searching a residence on Edenridge Drive on Friday.

Someone at the residence was warned the township would seek nuisance abatement on the residence “if the drug activity continued.”

According to another report, police had been called to the same house earlier Friday for a fight between a male and female. That call resulted in Kenneth Daviduk, 24, arrested on a charge of domestic violence, and Kristi McGarry, 24, arrested on warrants out of the Portage County Sheriff’s office and Campbell Municipal Court.

Police also reported finding a needle and burnt spoons with suspected drug residue on McGarry. According to court records, McGarry is charged with possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug possession/drug abuse.

Child-endangering case

WARREN

Delshawn T. Kaczmark, 23, of Dearborn Street, Youngstown, was sentenced to three years in prison Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to child endangering.

Prosecutors said Kaczmark was staying with his girlfriend Sept. 1, 2017, in Girard while she was baby-sitting children, including a 13-month-old boy.

The baby sitter and the baby’s mother went shopping at night, leaving Kaczmark alone with the children. The next morning, the sitter noticed a rash on the boy’s face and a split lip, prosecutors said.

The boy’s mother took the child to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with bleeding in his brain. The child stayed in the hospital four days.

Kaczmark told authorities he shook the boy because he appeared not to be breathing and may have hit his head against a coffee table, prosecutors said.

Surrenders to authorities

WARREN

A man accused of a shooting last summer in front of an apartment on South Feederele Avenue Southeast surrendered to authorities at the Trumbull County jail Sunday night and was arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court.

Daniel L. Chipps, 33, of North Pleasant Avenue, Niles, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains jailed without eligibility to make bond.

Police alleged he was the shooter of a 44-year-old Warren man at 9:10 a.m. Aug. 22. One caller said the victim was shot multiple times, at least once in the face.

Rape, robbery reported

WARREN

A 42-year-old city woman reported a rape and aggravated robbery at a home on Douglas Street Northeast at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A Warren police report says the items taken were a debit card, house keys and plasma donor card. The victim was injured, but her injuries were listed as “unknown” in the police report.

Counterfeit money

AUSTINTOWN

A township man faces several charges after police found him with more than $20,000 in counterfeit money.

Police arrested Donald Mulholland, 33, of Kroeck Avenue, Saturday after a witness identified him as having purchased a cellphone using fake money. Police found $8,002 in his car as well as $12,230 in his girlfriend’s apartment, according to a report. He faces charges of theft, criminal simulation, possession of criminal tools and receiving stolen property.

Videotaped assault

WARREN

A Youngstown woman suffered injuries in an assault captured on video on Cranwood Drive Southwest at 9:06 p.m. Saturday.

A woman said three people showed up at a Cranwood address in a black sport utility vehicle and yelled at her to come out of a home and fight.

The victim’s mother arrived in a vehicle, and the victim’s daughter started making a video. The video shows the victim’s mother punching one of the assailants in the face, police said.

Another of the assailants could be seen punching the victim’s mother in the head with brass knuckles, police said. After a few seconds, the person with the brass knuckles hit the victim’s mother in the face with the brass knuckles again, police said.

One of the three assailants later called the victim while the officer was present, and he threatened to kill the victim, police said. The victim’s mother had heavy swelling and cuts on her face. She refused to be taken to the hospital, however.

Facing assault charges

WARREN

Keosha D. DuPree, 21, of Martin Street Southwest was charged in Warren Municipal Court with three counts of felonious assault involving an episode involving her boyfriend, 21, on Martin Street Southwest at 2:49 a.m. Monday.

DuPree and the boyfriend both called 911, with DuPree saying her boyfriend threw a television at her car, and the boyfriend saying DuPree had struck her car into a car in which he was a passenger.

Police found the woman near Hayes Avenue and Third Street Southwest, and she told officers she wanted to kill herself, then pulled out a knife and held it to her throat.

The officer was able to take the knife from her, took her into custody and called an ambulance.

The male said the argument began over a Facebook post, and the female tried throwing a television at him.

The male said the female tried to run him over with her car. The male said two friends picked him up in their car, but the female ran the front end of her car into the rear end of the car in which he was sitting, injuring all three males. She kept hitting the car repeatedly, he said. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dollar General robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

A man with a handgun robbed an East Side store of an undisclosed amount of cash, but had to get his own bag to take the money.

The man walked into the Dollar General store on Oak Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday demanding money, according to a police report. He ordered a clerk to put the money into a bag, but the clerk told him to get his own bag, which he did.

The robber opened the bag and had the clerk empty the money from two cash registers into it, according to the report. He fled on foot.