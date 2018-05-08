A 26-year-old Youngstown man faces numerous criminal charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A 26-year-old Youngstown man faces several charges after police said they found a loaded handgun in his car and pills, drug paraphernalia and hollow-point bullets on him.

Marvin C. Reese Jr. of East Lucius Avenue was charged about 6:15 p.m. Sunday with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drugs, driving under suspension and loud music.

A police officer heard a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling north playing loud music and followed it as it turned east on East Florida Avenue on the South Side and stopped in a driveway, according to a police report.

Reese, the driver, got out of the vehicle and ran. After a brief foot chase, he was caught on East Philadelphia Avenue, according to police.

A search of Reese, police said, resulted in the discovery of a magazine to a gun containing .40-caliber hollow-point rounds, about 180 prescription pills, a scale with suspected marijuana residue and $538 in cash. Hollow-point bullets have a pit or hollowed-out shape in its tip often intended to expand and cause more harm when entering a target.

While being handcuffed, police said Reese told them there was a gun in the Durango. Police said they found a loaded Glock .40-caliber pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Police said Reese had warrants for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of children.