A 26-year-old Youngstown man faces numerous criminal charges
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A 26-year-old Youngstown man faces several charges after police said they found a loaded handgun in his car and pills, drug paraphernalia and hollow-point bullets on him.
Marvin C. Reese Jr. of East Lucius Avenue was charged about 6:15 p.m. Sunday with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a weapon, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drugs, driving under suspension and loud music.
A police officer heard a 2001 Dodge Durango traveling north playing loud music and followed it as it turned east on East Florida Avenue on the South Side and stopped in a driveway, according to a police report.
Reese, the driver, got out of the vehicle and ran. After a brief foot chase, he was caught on East Philadelphia Avenue, according to police.
A search of Reese, police said, resulted in the discovery of a magazine to a gun containing .40-caliber hollow-point rounds, about 180 prescription pills, a scale with suspected marijuana residue and $538 in cash. Hollow-point bullets have a pit or hollowed-out shape in its tip often intended to expand and cause more harm when entering a target.
While being handcuffed, police said Reese told them there was a gun in the Durango. Police said they found a loaded Glock .40-caliber pistol between the driver’s seat and the center console.
Police said Reese had warrants for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of children.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 7, 2018 11:23 a.m.
Youngstown man faces charges for weapons, drugs, loud music
- April 7, 2017 10:37 a.m.
Youngstown police use warrants to make drug arrests
- September 2, 2017 12:02 a.m.
7 guns seized in searches Thursday
- May 30, 2017 11:17 a.m.
Police arrest man in bullet-proof vest on firearms charges
- January 10, 2017 midnight
YPD nets four guns, four arrests and one firearms citation
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.