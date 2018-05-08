As headlines swirl, Trump grows frustrated with Giuliani

Associated Press

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump is growing increasingly irritated with lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s frequently off-message media blitz, in which he has muddied the waters on hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels and made claims that could complicate the president’s standing in the special counsel’s Russia probe.

Trump has begun questioning whether Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, should be sidelined from TV interviews, according to two people familiar with the president’s thinking but not authorized to speak publicly.

Trump also expressed annoyance that Giuliani’s theatrics have breathed new life into the Daniels story. It’s a concern shared by Trump allies who think Giuliani is generating more legal and political trouble for the White House.

Giuliani, the newest addition to the president’s legal team, first rattled the White House last week when he sat for interviews on Fox News and seemed to contradict Trump’s previous statements by saying the president was aware of the October 2016 payout to Daniels from his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. He also suggested the settlement with Daniels had been made because Trump was in the stretch run of his presidential campaign.

After Trump said Giuliani needed to “get his facts straight,” the former mayor tried to clarify his remarks. But in weekend interviews, Giuliani appeared to dig himself a deeper hole by acknowledging “Cohen takes care of situations like this, then gets paid for them sometimes.”