Appointed to board

Gov. John Kasich has appointed a Canfield businessman to serve on the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees.

Charles T. George, chief executive of Hapco Inc., Strangepresse and Triptech, was appointed for a nine-year term and replaces Leonard Schiavone, whose term expired.

Hapco is the largest independently owned provider of industrial heat tools and extrusion supplier in the world, YSU reported. Strangepresse manufactures extrusion heads for the additive manufacturing industry, and Triptech produces thermoplastic filament and welding rod used in numerous industries.

George serves in leadership roles for Youngstown Community School, board of advisers for Sister Jerome’s Poor, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and the OH! WOW Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology.

Filed as independent

Louis G. Lyras of 80 Creed Circle in Campbell has filed as an independent candidate for the 13th Congressional District.

Monday was the deadline for independent candidates to submit nominating petitions to appear on the November general election ballot. Certification is still needed.

Also filing were Niki Frenchko of 170 Kenilworth Ave. SE in Warren for Trumbull County commissioner and Heaven Guest of 10276 Rochester Road in Minerva for Columbiana County Common Pleas Court judge.

Donation to benefit park, tournament

Mill Creek MetroParks Foundation today will announce a $110,000 donation from the Mahoning Valley Hospital Foundation to benefit Mill Creek Golf Course and the American Junior Golf Association Tournament there.

The donation will name the hospital foundation as a four-year title sponsor of the June event at the golf course and a portion of the funds will benefit two beautification projects at the U.S. Route 224 and West Golf Drive golf course entrances.

The donation will be announced at a news conference at the MetroParks farm in Canfield.

