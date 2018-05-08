Agenda Wednesday
Craig Beach Village Council, 6:30 p.m., public safety committee, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.
Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., fire station, 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7 a.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
McDonald school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.
Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, Room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St.
Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 11 a.m., NAMI Mahoning Valley Steering Committee, Help Network Community Center, 1344 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.
Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
