Agenda Wednesday

Craig Beach Village Council, 6:30 p.m., public safety committee, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., fire station, 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, 7 a.m., governing board, MCESC, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

McDonald school board, 6 p.m., special meeting, high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, Room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 11 a.m., NAMI Mahoning Valley Steering Committee, Help Network Community Center, 1344 Fifth Ave., Youngstown.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 7:30 p.m., board of trustees, fire station No. 92, 7619 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, Poland.

