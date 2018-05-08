Girard women face child-endangering charges

Staff report

GIRARD

Two Girard women face pending child-endangering charges after a caller reported one of them passed out on the front porch and her daughter was crying and trying to wake her Saturday just before 1 a.m., according to a police report.

The report said officers found both women on the porch on Maple Avenue.

One of them, the girl’s aunt, crawled in the house, and police ordered her to put clothes on, as she was wearing just a sports bra. The other woman, the girl’s mother, was unconscious, the report said.

The girl told officers her mother and aunt had been drinking all day, and officers found empty beer bottles and a liquor bottle strewn throughout the porch.

Officers also discovered a young neighbor also was at the house when the women were found on the porch.

The mother was taken to the hospital for further treatment, the report said.

The neighbor’s daughter retrieved her child and took care of the girl who found her mother unconscious for the night.

Due to the women’s high intoxication levels, police said they were unable to care for the girl. The report did not indicate who took custody of the girl later Saturday.