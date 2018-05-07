YOUNGSTOWN EARLY COLLEGE

2018 grads

VALEDICTORIAN: Kasie Lyniece Rogers.

SALUTATORIAN: Kayleen Lashay Hackett.

CLASS PRESIDENT: Matthew Graham.

SIZE: 53 members.

DISTINCTION: 49 of the 53 Associates of Arts degrees from YSU’s College and Liberal Arts and Sciences conferred Saturday are YEC students.

Source: Youngstown Early College