YOUNGSTOWN EARLY COLLEGE

May 7, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

2018 grads

VALEDICTORIAN: Kasie Lyniece Rogers.

SALUTATORIAN: Kayleen Lashay Hackett.

CLASS PRESIDENT: Matthew Graham.

SIZE: 53 members.

DISTINCTION: 49 of the 53 Associates of Arts degrees from YSU’s College and Liberal Arts and Sciences conferred Saturday are YEC students.

Source: Youngstown Early College

