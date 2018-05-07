YOUNGSTOWN EARLY COLLEGE
YOUNGSTOWN EARLY COLLEGE
2018 grads
VALEDICTORIAN: Kasie Lyniece Rogers.
SALUTATORIAN: Kayleen Lashay Hackett.
CLASS PRESIDENT: Matthew Graham.
SIZE: 53 members.
DISTINCTION: 49 of the 53 Associates of Arts degrees from YSU’s College and Liberal Arts and Sciences conferred Saturday are YEC students.
Source: Youngstown Early College
More like this from vindy.com
- May 7, 2018 midnight
Family and friends cheer
- May 8, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YEC COMMENCEMENT
- May 8, 2017 midnight
Hundreds crowded into the DeYor-Ford Recital Hall Sunday April 7 to watch the YEC Commencement
- May 27, 2017 midnight
Chaney Campus
- May 29, 2017 midnight
URSULINE
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.