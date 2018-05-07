METRO DIGEST | SHOOTING DEATH IN WARREN

Warren cops probe shooting death of man

WARREN

Warren police responded to a complaint of gunshots in the 200 block of Idylwild Street Northeast early Sunday and found a deceased male gunshot victim

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, according to Detective W. A. Mackey.

If ruled a homicide, it will be the city’s third of 2018.

Car crashes into ice cream shop

HUBBARD

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Post are investigating an early-Sunday incident in which a car crashed into Katie’s Korner Homemade Ice Cream, 2591 N. Main St.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to the state patrol, which reported the crash occurred at about 4 a.m.

The amount of damage to the ice cream shop was unknown Sunday. It is unknown if the driver was cited.

Crime Watch to meet

NORTH LIMA

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti is guest speaker for the Beaver Crime Watch organization’s meeting at 7 p.m. May 22 at Shepherd of the Valley’s main building, 301 W. Western Reserve Road at the corner of Sharrott Road.

Traficanti will talk about the overall operation of the commissioner’s office and local crime statistics will be discussed.

Planning for parade

YOUNGSTOWN

The next volunteers’ meeting for Warriors Inc.’s 14th annual “Unity in the Community” parade is at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Warriors Inc. building, 2733 Market St. The deadline for organizers or groups to apply to participate in the parade is May 18. The parade begins at 10 a.m. in the Newport Library area and will travel north down Market Street ending on Erie Street at the former South High School field house.