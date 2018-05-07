Store that sold winning Mega Millions ticket to get $100,000
Associated Press
MORAINE, OHIO
An Ohio convenience store is being presented with a $100,000 check for selling the winning $143 million Mega Millions ticket in last Friday’s drawing.
Officials from the Ohio Lottery’s Dayton Regional Office say they’ll present the check today at Fat Daddy’s Road Dog, a division of Duncan Oil Co. in Moraine, outside Dayton.
Lottery officials had incorrectly said the store would receive $14,300. But they said Sunday the correct formula is $1,000 per $1 million of jackpot, capped at $100,000.
No one has come forward to claim last Friday’s jackpot.
