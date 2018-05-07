Pony will aid recovering children at ACH

Associated Press

AKRON

A new miniature pony is helping pediatric patients at two Northeast Ohio hospitals.

Willie Nelson made his official debut Tuesday at the Akron Children’s Hospital. The miniature pony is replacing longtime favorite Petie the Pony. Petie died in October after nearly two decades of service.

Willie will make weekly visits to Akron Children’s Hospital and Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.

The mini horse trained for months at Victory Gallop to prepare for his role. Farm co-directors, Sue Miller and Kim Gustely, and Willie’s handler made sure he wouldn’t be spooked by noises.

Miller says she was nervous about Willie’s first visit but that the miniature pony “did a really good job.”

