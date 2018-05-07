Make time to take care of yourself

Every so many miles, your car requires fresh oil, a tire rotation and the ever so frequent gas station visit. Have you thought about your body as needing the same frequent maintenance schedule? Sure, you know to eat right and exercise when possible, but when was the last time you stopped for a moment and just checked your blood pressure? Learned more about the difference between 2D and 3D mammography or understood how little time it takes to get your PSA blood test for prostate health? The answer – probably never!

For more than 100 years, Mercy Health has been committed to building a healthier Mahoning Valley. As health care continues to evolve in nearly real-time, prevention and wellness to keep people out of the hospital has become a priority for many health systems, including Mercy Health. This commitment to helping those in the Valley live a healthier lifestyle is evident in the number of wellness initiatives available throughout the region. Whether it be the Stepping Out program at St. Joe’s at the Mall or the upcoming Mercy Health Day; access to wellness screenings and annual examinations are being brought to a backyard near you!

On Thursday, May 10 – the 15th annual Mercy Health Day, will allow access to key annual examinations such as mammograms, PSA blood draws for men as well as dental cleaning and screenings offered to attendees at no cost. Part of healthy living is the ability to be understand how to react in times when unexpected events arise. Mercy Health is providing no cost CPR classes and innovative new programming known as “Stop the Bleed”; a training that educates people on how to assist when immense blood loss is occurring. These trainings will not only help protect you and your family, but are lifelong skills that can help anyone, anywhere.



In addition to a number of screenings and trainings, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel will be on-site addressing the health care landscape from an academic standpoint as we continue to help build an expertly trained workforce at institutions such as Youngstown State. Community partnership and collaboration fosters impactful growth and change. As we continue to prepare for another Century of care, we remain committed to a community who has remained committed to us.

