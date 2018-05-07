Gas prices rise again

CAMARILLO, Calif.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th-straight week of increases.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the jump marks the highest average price since November 2014.

Lundberg says the increase is largely driven by higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog.

Police: Man killed pets due to mites

SIMPSON, Pa.

Police say a man has acknowledged stabbing and strangling more than a dozen pets and then setting fire to his Pennsylvania house because he believed it was infested with mites.

Carbondale police say the 41-year-old man was seen walking away from the burning Fell Township home Friday.

Officials say the man was found Saturday and said he killed 13 or 14 cats and two dogs, piled brush and branches in the basement, poured gas and set the home ablaze.

Chief Brian Bognatz says the man has a history of mental illness and believed the house was infested with mites and burning it down would solve the problem.

21 homes destroyed by Hawaii volcano

PAHOA, Hawaii

The number of homes destroyed by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano jumped to 21 Sunday as scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air.

Some of the more than 1,700 people who evacuated prepared for the possibility they may not return for quite some time.

Officials updated the number of lost homes after an aerial survey of the Leilani Estates subdivision.

“That number could change,” Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said. “This is heartbreaking.”

Bombing at mosque kills 14, injures 33

KABUL, Afghanistan

A bomb blast inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan that was being used as a voter registration center killed at least 14 people and wounded 33, officials said Sunday.

Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor in Khost, said that there was one female among those killed in the attack. “The blast happened while people were busy with prayers, meanwhile in other part of the mosque people had gathered to get their voter registration cards for the election,” he added.

Afghanistan plans to hold elections in October, the first since 2014.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group’s involvement. “We reject any kind of involvement in this incident,” he said.

Both the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group reject democratic elections and have targeted them in the past.

2 found dead, 3 still missing in coal mine

WARSAW, Poland

Polish rescue workers on Sunday found the bodies of two miners after an earthquake hit a coal mine in southern Poland.

Three other miners remain missing some 2,950 feet below ground since the quake hit Saturday morning in the mine, in the town of Jastrzebie-Zdroj, close to Poland’s border with the Czech Republic.

The head of the Jastrzebie Coal Co., Daniel Ozon, said a doctor confirmed the two fatalities and identification of the victims was underway.

The first victim, initially identified by Ozon as a 38-year-old man, had been trapped under some metal. Ozon said the identification still needed to be confirmed by DNA tests. The second miner was found a few hours later, trapped in the rubble, he added.

Associated Press