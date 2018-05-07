COURT LISTINGS FOR MAHONING, TRUMBULL AND COLUMBIANA COUNTIES

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Renee Jackson v. Salvatore Raneri, money.

Kent State University v. Amanda Alley, money.

James Coleman v. Joshua Rodgers et al, money.

docket

Allstate Insurance Co. v. Tammi Melvin, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Progressive Direct Insurance Co. v. Chase Cralie, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

divorces asked

Kristen Dyke, of 679 W. Martin St., East Palestine v. Mitchell Dyke, of same.

divorces granted

Penny Mercer v. Mercer.

Tracy Roth v. Daniel Roth.

Roberta Bell v. Timothy Bell.

dissolutions asked

Kristin McNicol, of 15297 County Airport Road, East Liverpool, and Sean McNicol, of 245 Pennsylvania Ave., East Liverpool.

Jon Hoyt, of 1624 Clark Ave., Wellsville, and Erin Hoyt, of 13280 state Route 45, Lisbon.

Trisha Green, of 1722 Park Ave., East Liverpool, and Edward Green, of same.

Edward Swiger, of 3716 McCracken Road, Salem, and Debbie Swiger, of 15450 Salem-Alliance Road, Salem.

dissolutions granted

Mary Kennedy and Creston Kennedy.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

M&T Bank v. Monica D. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kenneth K. Richmond et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kenneth Williams et al, foreclosure.

Bruner Land Co. Inc. v. David T. Conrad et al, foreclosure.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Thomas Kwiecinski et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Frederick Douglas Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Anthony Norman, default.

Merchants Finance Co. v. Marcus Roth, default.

NF Joint Fire District v. Joseph Sosnowski, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Christopher Simpson, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Louise Davis, default.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Michael L. Raymond, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. William Kren, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rebecca Rishel, default.

Geis Construction Inc. v. Warren Concrete and Supply Co., dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Brian D. Veccia et al, dismissed.

Cindy Sallmen et al v. Katarina Peterson et al, dismissed.

Katie Clymer v. Mark D. Crowl et al, dismissed.

Wendy Welch v. Charles Betters, dismissed.

Judith A. Roviscanec v. Ohio Attorney General et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Gwendolyn Williams et al, dismissed.

Michael Scarl v. Jonna M. Omerzo, dismissed.

Nicole A. McCree v. Spartan Staffing LLC et al, dismissed.

Douglas D. Tolley et al v. Kimberly A. Ross, dismissed.

Waterstone Mortgage Corp. v. Robert C. Johnson et al, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Brittany Glover et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Krickett L. Donley, dismissed.

Michael D. Mayfield v. Larry Humphrey, dismissed.

State v. Clarence T. Peyatt, sentenced.

State v. Nicholas A. Lucariello, sentenced.

State v. Terry A. Gray, sentenced.

State v. Wes Gyongyos, sentenced.

State v. James W. Secor, sentenced.

State v. Walter M. Hughes, sentenced.

State v. William H. Hughes, sentened.

State v. Jamey L. Stamper, sentenced.

John D. Zenone v. AIM Leasing Co. et al, settled.

Trumbull County Board of Commissioners v. Dinani and Ladha General Partnership et al, settled.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Jeffrey W. James, settled.

Discover Bank v. Shannon Fetterolf, settled.

Bank of America NA v. Giuseppe Ragozzino, settled.

Alexander Penn v. PMS Industrial Services LLC et al, dismissed.

Rosanna Montecalvo et al v. Menards Inc., dismissed.

Marta Swauger v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Samantha Lybarger, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Kalogerou et al, dismissed.

Korey C. McMillan v. Ellwood Engineered Castings Co. et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Treva M. Kren, dismissed.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Jennifer L. Svensson et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark R. King et al, dismissed.

Dissolutions granted

Nicole R. Stillion and Paul A. Stillion Jr.

Kimberlee A. Skiba and Fred M. Skiba.

Donna L. Lilly and Seneca T. Hill.

Kimberley A. Thompson and Dennis A. Thompson.

Gretchen L. Turnbaugh and Allen B. Turnbaugh.

Erin A. Maloney and Daniel J. Maloney.

Robert V. Taylor and Kym Y. Duren-Taylor.

Joshua A. Chaney and Marcy L. Angelo-Chaney.

Divorces granted

Kristen L. Ward v. Timothy A. Ward Sr.

Brian Hardman v. Alyson Hardman.

Dewayne C. Hickman v. Juliann Hickman.

Linda S. Yager v. Jamie L. Sallaz.

Yvonne Sherwood v. Brett Sherwood.

Robin G. Humphrey v. Robert R. Humphrey.

Domestic cases dismissed

Gregory A. Carpenter v. Clayton T. Carpenter.

Marriage licenses

Timothy L. Walters, 21, of Girard, and Jessica M. Whitney, 22, of same.

Benjamin Ramirez, 31, of Warren, and Shannon M. Pope, 41, of same.

Randy A. Jones, 60, of Mineral Ridge, and Karen K. Johnson, 57, of same.

Deborah J. Martin, 58, of Girard, and Thomas E. Muth, 57, of Girard.

Danielle J. Lewis, 20, of Cortland, and Ryan E. Mickel, 20, of same.

Evan M. Wray, 28, of Youngstown, and Nicole M. Vlad, 25, of same.

Michael C. Donahue, 29, of Girard, and Nicole M. Sutton, 31, of same.

Davie A. Pratt Sr., 25, of Hubbard, and Krystle A. Bacon-McCale, 24, of same.

Mark A. Greathouse, 41, of Girard, and Jennifer L. Phillips, 39, of same.

Allyson D.C. Scala, 37, of Girard, and Douglas A. Ficeti, 35, of same.

Katelynn E. Jacobs, 26, of Youngstown, and Shawn R. Yochum, 30, of same.

Lawrence R. Hileman, 66, of Warren, and Mary J. Hodge, 72, of Niles.

Lindsey M. Ladensack, 30, of Warren, and Braden A. Cook, 37, of same.

Danny L. Berringer, 58, of Girard, and Elaine M. Woods, 54, of same.

Robert R. Coller, 38, of Kinsman, and Tatiana M. Cook, 26, of same.

Maura L. Atkinson, 27, of Southington, and Jacob L.J. Brewster, 27, of same.

Mark R. McCummins, 55, of New Castle, Pa., and Sheila M. Proffitt, 52, of Girard.

New complaints

Sam Lamancusa v. Margaret Sipusic et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lorna Swoope et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lelia M. Harris et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Ethel F. Parker et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Irene Berkany et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carol Oakford et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown Heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elks Lodge No. 222 Lewis Mitchell Lodge et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. William J. Sheets et al, tax foreclosure.

American Financial Resources Inc. v. Ronnie J. Balas et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Seven Seventeen Credit Unioin Inc. v. Andrew C. Kim et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Albert M. Black et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kevin Reuff et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Martin Walker Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Mark R. King et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Frederick Torres et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David Provitt Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Debra J. Bell et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey L. Weston et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Jeffrey M. Lee et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stephen J. Frenchko et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Andrae Lattimore et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. BS Land et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Chad Workman et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Richard Nitso et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Buddy L. Harvey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Harbour Portfolio VII LP, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Edward Sable et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David W. Faith et al, foreclosure.

US Bank Trust NA v. Kathleen C. Cuthbertson et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Joseph W. Robinson et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. James D. Kelly et al, foreclosure.

US Bank National v. Wayne E. Vanhorn et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dorothy Brown et al, foreclosure.

Charleston Town Center Garage Inc. v. Royshanette Davis et al, other civil.

Kennedy Mall Inc. v. Mr. Kennedy LLC et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Brad Rosen, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Charlene Egley, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Rachael Winkleman, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bill Vernacchio, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Leonard Hill, other civil.

Shannon Stahl v. Shuronda Gunther et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Barbara Bartoletti, other civil.

Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina v. Torkwase Johnson, other civil.

Steven A. Wilson v. Andrea M. Posatiere et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Dorothy S. Barr, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Margaret O. Savitts, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Elizabeth Maiorano, other civil.

Gateway Financial Solutions v. Darrick Taylor, other civil.

Kent State University v. Nicole R. Rafferty, other civil.

Amber Moyer v. James M. Kovalak et al, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Nancy Cuevas, other civil.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Betty J. Swank, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Rachael Rendessy, other civil.

Synchrony Bank v. Zachary Ewing, other civil.

American Express National Bank v. Melissa Shaulis, other civil.

Texas Big Dog More LLC et al v. Utica First Insurance Co., other civil.

Granite City Center LLC v. Constance Evans, other civil.

Kara Lightner v. Betty Miller, other torts.

Katie Liggett et al v. John S. Patterson et al, other torts.

Denise M. Yale v. Lauren Perisa-Cicchillo, other torts.

Carolyn J. Bridgen et al v. Erik P. Dubecky et al, other torts.

Shauntiaonia Johnson v. Amanda J. Byler et al, other torts.

Kelly M. Vardnell et al v. Leah R. Snell et al, other torts.

Michael E. Moore v. Republic Services of Ohio IV LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Don C. McNeal Jr. v. JA McMahon Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Catherine M. Barker v. Sarah Morrison et al, workers’ compensation.

American Express Bank v. Daniel P. Smith, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Katherine Woods, money.

Thomas H. Harwood et al v. John Moliterno, money.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA v. Pam R. Balint, money.

annulments asked

Sabreen Razek v. Kaussam Ismail.

Dissolutions Asked

Kimberly S. Wheeler and Benjamin J. Wheeler.

Jeanette Thompson-Batykefer and Rody M. Batykefer.

Cathie A. Smith and Timothy W. Smith.

Amber L. Schauer and Kenneth D. Schauer.

Bryan Iceman and Barbara Robinson-Iceman.

Melissa L. Bezeredi and Mark J. Bezeredi.

Kimberly Pontious and John Pontious.

Divorces Asked

Vincent Hahn v. Amy Hahn.

Jeremy D. Rodgers v. Valerie D. Rodgers.

Thomas Sutton v. Melissa Sutton.

Derek R. Hefner v. Natalie A. Hefner.

Corey A. Nemec v. Rachelle Nemec.

Joshua Cross v. Elissa Cross.

mahoning county

DOCKET

HT Hackney Co. v. Ellsworth Petroleum of Ohio Inc. et al, judgment entered.

Pacific Indemnity Co. v. Bradford White Corp., order of magistrate.

Jermaine Hamlett et al v. Margaret M. Snyder et al, settled.

Griffin T. Williams et al v. Paityn DeVivo et al, order of magistrate.

Physical Therapy and Occupational Rehab Inc. v. Sacred Arms Inc., settled.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Karen Chu et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Lawrence C. Memmer Jr. et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shelly Rauschenbach et al, order of magistrate.

Alice Conaway v. Dianne Fry et al, order of magistrate.

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Michael P. Shives et al, order of magistrate.

Jay A. Wright v. Edward F. Gabele, settled and dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Wellington Kornegay et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Tona Moore v. Stephen C. Mapus et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Maria K. Zurasky et al, dismissed.

PNC Bank National Association v. Donna Manning et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kathleen L. McKinney et al, order of magistrate.

Frederick Banks v. Adrian Roe, dismissed.

Betty Thurston v. Delma Torres et al, order of magistrate.

Frederick Banks v. Cincinnati Insurance Co. et al, dismissed.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Albert M. Jackson, judgment entered.

Rosemary Bracco v. David Rowbatham, order of magistrate.

Monica Gordon v. Dionisia Duko, dismissed.

Anita Lundy v. Ariel Brown, dismissed.

State v. Ricki D. Williams IV, sentenced.

State v. Lynn M. Perry, sentenced; must register as a sex offender of a child victim offender.

State v. Antwain Blackmon, pleads guilty.

State v. Heather Nelson, sentenced.

State v. Mario L. Vega, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Juran Hill, pleads guilty.

State v. Ernest A. Perrin III, pleads guilty.

State v. Ricky L. Parker, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Jeremy Britton, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Donna Hendrix, pleads guilty.

Deutsche Bank National Trust co. v. Tonya Whatley et al, dismissed.

PNC Bank National Association v. Michele L. Tell et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Bank of America National Association v. Richard M. Kalna et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

All K Inc. v. Greg Mrozek et al, settled and dismissed.

Imperial Valley Properties LLC v. Angelique Maines et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Dennise Bukovac v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, dismissed.

Christopher J. Pochiro v. Lisa M. Meletta et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Thomas A. Zebrasky et al, order of magistrate.

Jose Andino v. KLLM LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Mary Jo Kalasky v. Everflow Eastern Inc., summary judgment.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Barbara Garner et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Weisman Ami et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Bryant Thigpen et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Kevin D. McKinney, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Bank of America NA v. Alice L. Petroff et al, foreclosure.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Taylor C. Stanchek, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Roberta Gray et al, order of magistrate; judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Trudy L. Hutchinson et al v. Arthur Browning et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. Patrick Reed et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Home Savings Bank v. Shirley A. Antinone et al, order of magistrate.

Chelsey Tate v. Miranda Ohl, dismissed.

State v. Jamie Stitzel, sentenced.

State v. Sarah Markulin, sentenced.

State v. Gordon Sexton, community control continued.

State v. Patricia Denson, sentenced.

State v. Duane R. Jackson, community control continued and extended for 1 year.

State v. Brian Bleggi, sentenced.

State v. Austin Bollinger, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Crystal Repich, pleads guilty.

State v. Jon Blosser, pleads guilty.

State v. Jermaine Young, sentenced.

State v. David W. Robinson, sentenced.

State v. Sarah J. Howley, sentenced.

State v. Ikeia Hasley, pleads guilty.

State v. Katrina Layton, pleads guilty.

State v. Vincent J. Carosella, sentenced.

State v. Derrick Stewart, sentenced.

State v. Ned Anderson Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Elizabeth Hall, pleads guilty.

State v. Sir R. Boyd, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael Easton, sentenced.

State v. Ned J. Anderson Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Joseph M. Macik, judgment entered.

State v. William Robinson, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Margaret Hapcic, judgment entered.

State v. James C. Levy III, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Bobby J. Crockett, pleads guilty.

State v. Andrae L. Brown, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Albert R. Michael, dismissed.

State v. Christina Wilson, dismissed.

Portage Roofing Inc. v. Mike Coates Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Murral Inc. v. Shevetz Enterprises LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA et al v. Craig S. Bickley et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Carouthers Management and Consulting LLC v. Avaran Management Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Betty Gregory et al v. Western Reserve Transit Authority et al, dismissed.

John M. Terlecki et al v. James Crawley et al, order of magistrate.

Jonathan P. Snyder et al v. Eddie M. Mulholland et al, order of magistrate.

Susan Snyder v. Camelot Arms Care Center Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Emily Barnes v. Norma Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

M and T Bank v. Joshua J. Costlow et al, sale withdrawn.

William Torisk v. City of Youngstown et al, dismissed.

Ronald W. Catrone et al v. Robert A. Bowman et al, settled and dismissed.

Beneficial Financial I Inc. et al v. Kenneth N. Blair et al, order of magistrate.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Tap Com LLC, order of magistrate.

Christopher Gordon v. Vallourec Star LP et al, dismissed.

Anthony Petrillo et al v. American National Property and Casualty et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Steven A. Tyson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. John Vanish et al, judgment entered.

Martin Zuniga v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

East Ohio Gas Co. v. Michael Shollenberger et al, dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund et al v. Blaise A. Obritz et al, judgment entered.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Kathleen A. Blinsky et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Donald A. Martin et al v. Ben Rudick and Son Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas F. Dutting v. William Brush II et al, order of magistrate.

Xuyen Nguyen v. Brandon B. Ray et al, order of magistrate.

Angel Davis v. Michael Childs, order of magistrate.

Tina Davis-Myers v. Michael Childs Jr., order of magistrate.

Tina Davis-Myers v. Michael Childs Sr., order of magistrate.

Richard Edwards v. Xaveria Dallas, order of magistrate.

Catrice Williams v. Camilla Baker, order of magistrate.

Samantha Prosser v. Greg Durkin, order of magistrate.

State v. Robert Waring, dismissed.

State v. Kori J. Bennett, sentenced.

State v. Kenneth E. Thomas, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Staffon Hall, forfeited.

State v. Anthony Campbell, pleads guilty.

State v. Carmen M. Colagiovanni, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Michelle A. Green et al, dismissed.

Jerry Showers et al v. BPI Recycling LLC et al, order of magistrate.

JPMorgan Chase Bank v. Colleene E. Helmick et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Mahoning County Commissioners v. Barth and Richardson Management LTD et al, order of magistrate.

Tracy L. Green v. James E. Maynard et al, decision of magistrate.

Todd A. Sotlar v. Robert J. Sotlar, order of magistrate.

Joyce Pratt v. Diamond Sparkler Manufacturing Co. Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Peoplekeys Inc. et al v. Hook Global LLC, order of magistrate.

Shirley A. Duchanois v. Lee S. Duchanois, order of magistrate.

Affinity Advisory Netowrk LLC v. James B. Driscoll, order of magistrate.

Sadie Hovis v. Nicholas R. Perrico, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Michael Zupko et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kenneth L. Hunt et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michael E. Zordich et al, order of magistrate.

Sally Hobby v. Med Staff Management Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Home Savings Bank v. Thomas A. Zebrasky et al, order of magistrate.

Christina M. Snyder v. Schwebel Baking Co. et al, dismissed.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Arthur D. Sugar Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony Petrillo et al v. American National Property and Casualty et al, order of magistrate.

Robert Romano v. Allstate of Youngs-town LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Cedar Hill Capital LLC v. California Palms Hotel Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shelly Rauschenbach et al, order of magistrate.

Frank C. Filisky et al v. Ricottilli Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Department Stores National Bank v. Mary G. Bundza, order of magistrate.

Harvest Run Condo Association v. William Sandy Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-2 v. Daniel J. Green, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Anthony J. DeFrank v. Ronald P. Sergi, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Michael C. Binius et al, dismissed.

New Life Masonry Inc. v. Dustin May et al, order of magistrate.

Wilfred J. Carlisle et al v. Brandon P. Pivarnik et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel G. Perry v. Timothy Merlin et al, order of magistrate.

Sarah R. Brugler v. James K. Thorpe et al, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth A. Sweely v. Hunter S. Schwab et al, settled and dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Dorothy Washington, order of magistrate.

US Bank National Association v. Kim E. Flickinger et al, dismissed.

Joseph A. Sylvester v. Turning Point Counseling Services Inc., order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Andy Duraney, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

First National bank of Pennsylvania v. William Lyden et al, foreclosure.

Thomas J. Thomas v. Bele Valley Transport LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Stacie Cassidy v. Danielle Glodziak, order of magistrate.

Shakeisha Moreland v. Jeremy Pruitt, order of magistrate.

Shakeisha Moreland v. Lashonda Hall, order of magistrate.

State v. Jamie D. Kozic, judgment entered.

State v. Jose A. Ramos, 3 years’ community control through APA.

State v. Jon Blosser, sentenced.

State v. Robert C. Powell, sentenced.

State v. Joseph R. Warrick, pleads guilty.

State v. Kameron W. Hawkins, sentenced; must register as a sex offender or a child victim offender.

State v. Yankiee Herrera, sentenced.

State v. Kimani Johnson, sentenced.

Perry Chickonoski v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Breakpoint Sales and Investing Three LLC v. Ronald S. Eiselstein et al, dismissed.

Lawrence M. Light v. Delyon A. Jordan et al, order of magistrate.

Nina Cerimeli v. Jennifer R. Lawson et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Hickory Hollow Rentals LLC v. James Millikin, default.

Camuso Builders Insurance v. Marcia Branca et al, foreclosure.

Horace Anderson et al v. American Family Insurance et al, order of magistrate.

Ticketnetwork Inc. v. Events on Top Com LLC, order of magistrate.

Joseph A. Ciavarella v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Physical Therapy and Occupational Rehab Inc. v. Sacred Arms Inc., dismissed.

PNC Bank National Association v. George Pincham Jr. et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Karen K. Hoopes v. Priscilla A. Caron et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Regina L. Washington, summary judgment.

Holly Ritchie v. Caryn A. Pantaleo, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Michael H. Clark et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

US Bank National Association v. Donald M. Jackson et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

John Perrotta et al v. James A. Taylor et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Douglas W. Martin et al, order of magistrate.

James Pregi et al v. Mercy Health et al, order of magistrate.

Gloria J. White-Bellard v. Barbicas Construction Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas Moses v. Rodney Sanders, dismissed.

Thomas Moses v. Amber Jackson, dismissed.

Anita Lundy v. Ariel Brown, dismissed.

State v. Timothy McConnell, sentenced.

State v. Michael Mele, counts 1, 2 and 3 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Beth Stuckey, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Tawann Tutwiler, sentenced.

State v. Aaron P. Dole, pleads guilty.

State v. Okang Jackson; pleads guilty.

State v. Tonya F. Battaglia, count 4 dismissed.

State v. Edwin Varela-Crespo, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Stephanie McPeters, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael G. Malvasi II, judgment entered.

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Edgewire Acquisitions Inc. v. James Shaw et al, order of magistrate.

Brent V. Furrie et al v. Taras Voloshyn et al, settled and dismissed.

Home Savings Bank v. Thomas A. Zebrasky et al, order of magistrate.

Jermaine Hamlett et al v. Margaret M. Snyder et al, dismissed.

Elizabeth Nemeth v. Sarah Morrison et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Molly A. O’Connor et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

S. Abraham and Sons Inc. v. Ellsworth Petroleum of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Roberts Petrus v. Mahoning County et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown Ohio v. James F. Swiskoski et al, default judgment.

Samuel Segretario v. Brian M. Gorman et al, order of magistrate.

Kaabone M. Kennedy III, v. City of Youngstown et al, judgment entered.

Chemical Bank v. Todd R. Sardich et al, dismissed.

Rania A. Khatib v. Brenda Richardson et al, order of magistrate.

Jessica Goterba v. Brandi N. Willis, order of magistrate.

State v. Michael E. Easton, sentenced.

State v. Dale L. Lowe, sentenced.

State v. Robert Hornbuckle II, sentenced.

State v. Jerry Torres-Guzman, sentenced.

State v. Justin Hall, sentenced.

State v. Rene Allgood, pleads guilty.

State v. Kareem James, must complete in-house at CCA; community control extended 1 year.

State v. Davanzo Tate Sr., sentenced.

State v. Steven Moses, sentenced.

State v. Mercedes Simpson, pleads guilty.

State v. Gavin J. Shoffner, pleads guilty.

Citifinancial Servicing LLC v. Angelo Cancel et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

Sandra Geary et al v. Youngstown Plastic Tooling and Machinery Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

East Western Land Co. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., settled.

Talmer Bank v. Jonathan H. Benka, dismissed.

Apostolos Sisalouis v. Apen Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3 v. Laura M. St. Clair et al, settled.

Home Savings Bank v. Theodosia E. Bills et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Leslie Agee et al, foreclosure.

PNC Bank National Association v. Michael D. Emrich et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

ERBN Inc. v. Rikki Virden, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. William K. Burton et al, sale withdrawn.

PNC Bank National Association v. Marjorie J. Larson et al, foreclosure.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kenneth Kuhn, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Huntington National Bank v. Christine E. Baulo et al, dismissed.

Jody L. Yaple v. James A. Kutchell II, order of magistrate.

Chemical Bank v. Darrin R. Goodrich et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Dionisia V. Duko v. Monica F. Gordon, order of magistrate.

Laqueza Jefferson v. Armony Yates, order of magistrate.

State v. Felicia A. Ward, sentenced.

State v. Calvin S. Shelton, sentenced.

State v. Christopher M. Gentile, forfeited.

State v. Kathryn M. Unick, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Shaiquon Sharp, sentenced.

State v. Michael A. Crytzer Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Gentile, forfeited.

State v. Christopher J. White, pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Danielle Melnek, pleads guilty.

State v. Brailyn Bunn, pleads guilty.

State v. Sarah Howley, count 2 dismissed; pleads guilty; sentenced.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-4 v. Michale N. Hoey, order to distribute.

Quicken Loans Inc. et al v. Michael A. Piechock et al, confirmation of sale, ordering deed and distribution of proceeds.

Sheri Young v. Applebees Neighborhood Bar and Grill, dismissed; judgment entered.

Farmers National Bank v. Melissa Almos, order of magistrate.

Concrete Restoration LLC v. David A. Kapp et al, dismissed; judgment entered.

Peter Luchansky et al v. Albert Palombaro, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Barbara J. Dutton et al, order of magistrate.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. David Dickey, default judgment.

George Orochoski v. LF Donnell LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Keybank National Association v. Margaret D. Messer et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Keith Mitchell et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Lovie J. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Living Communities v. Edward J. Buggs Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Herbert Womack Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Kathleen Progar et al v. Donegal Insurance Group, judgment entered.

Frederick Banks v. Harvest Natural Resources Inc., dismissed.

Joshua L. Dilling v. Carly M. Williams, order of magistrate.

Cheyenne Hough v. Brittany Taylor, order of magistrate.

State v. Margaret F. Best, community control continued for 6 months; must complete treatment at Glenbeigh.

State v. Heather Bara, pleads guilty.

State v. Karrie A. Kascsak, count 4 dismissed; pleads guilty.

State v. Michael B. Woods, pleads guilty.

State v. Christopher Gause, pleads guilty.

Farmers National Bank of Canfield v. Joseph A. Smith, judgment entered.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania et al v. Thomas R. Skelton et al, order of magistrate.

Household Realty Corp. v. Karen E. Butler, order to distribute.

Carouthers Management and Consulting LLC v. Avaran Management Group LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Elizabeth Banks et al v. BRT Extrusions Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Larry Kallok et al v. Timothy Walsh et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas Cool v. Sarah Brown-Clark et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. April M. Rossi et al, judgment entered.

Beth N. Sadlowski et al v. CHILGO LLC et al, settled; judgment entered.

Amanda Treharne et al v. Jonathan S. Grist, dismissed.

Samuel M. Moffie v. New Century Mortgage Corp., order of magistrate.

Apostolos Sisalouis v. APBN Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mary P. Gilmartin-Zena et al, order of magistrate.

Wendy Perez v. Timothy Terrago, dismissed.

Jerry Wray v. Lamar Advertising of Youngstown Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. J.D. Wilson et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Ira Fischer et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Elizabeth Kirin v. Mahoning County et al, settled.

B and B Contractors and Developers Inc. v. Philip M. Beshara et al, decision of magistrate.

Paul DiPinto v. Nyasia B. Lewis, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Belinda Pearce et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Philip P. Jones et al, foreclosure; judgment entered.

JPMorgan Mortgage v. Peter J. Vargin et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Kreider Co. Realty, foreclosure; judgment entered.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Judy Bevly et al, judgment entered; foreclosure.

Selina Harrison et al v. Edward Cosentino DPM et al, order of magistrate.

James Delgratta v. Waste Management of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Thomas A. Phillips et al, dismissed.

State v. Tomas Andujar III, pleads guilty.

State v. Joshua Southern, pleads guilty.

State v. Luke Wilson, sentenced.

State v. Susan J. Malysa, 3 years community control supervised by APA.