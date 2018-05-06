METRO DIGEST || Volunteers needed to place grave flags

Volunteers needed to place flags

YOUNGSTOWN

Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. May 19 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 344 Oak Hill Ave., to place Memorial Day flags on the graves of all who served to preserve our freedom.

The group will be led by Bill Broadhead and Steffon Wydell Jones.

Volunteers will meet at the service building at the back of the cemetery.

For information, contact Jones at 330-259-2091.

Free skin-cancer screenings Tuesday

WARREN

As part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a free skin-cancer screening from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The free screening will be offered in the hospital’s Radiation Oncology Department, 1353 E. Market St., across from the main hospital.

Participating sponsors include Mercy Health and the American Academy of Dermatology.

Local participating health care providers are Dr. Arvind Padubidri (plastic surgeon); Dr. Peter Sarkos, plastic surgeon, Trumbull Regional Medical Center; Dr. Kyle Wagamon, dermatologist, Brodell Medical Inc.; and Drs. David Hamrock, Timothy Chang, and Morgan Hott, and Wendy Demetrios and Krista Burns, both certified nurse practitioners, and all with Warren Dermatology.

Space is limited, and appointments are required. Call 330-841-9399 or 877-700-4647 to schedule an appointment.

70 years of Israel

BROOKFIELD

Paynes Corners Christian Church, 277 Warner Road, will host an audio-visual presentation of the 70 years of Statehood of Israel event from 7 to 8 p.m. May 16. Light refreshments will follow the presentation to celebrate the story of the rebirth of the nation of Israel.

Hammer attack

YOUNGSTOWN

A man said his friend, who is nicknamed Smokey but was not officially identified by police, attacked him with a hammer about 2 a.m. Saturday on Southern Boulevard, according to a police report. The victim told police they had an argument over a fight from five years ago, and he was in the front seat of the car when the suspect stopped by his apartment. Then, the suspect grabbed a hammer from his home and hit the victim’s knee, the report said. The report said the victim was intoxicated when he spoke to the police.

Charges of felonious assault are pending.

Vietnam Memorial

WARREN

PERI, Trumbull County Chapter 56 will meet at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at DiLucia’s Restaurant, 2610 Elm Road NE. Speaker will be James Veleskey on the topic of the Vietnam Memorial coming to Warren. Reservations must be made today. To make reservations, call Barb at 330-372-2603, Janet at 330-469-6753 or Virginia at 330-898-3625.