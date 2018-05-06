TRUMBULL COUNTY

COMMISSIONER

Democrats XFrank S. Fuda* YLisha Pompili Baumiller

Republican YMary E. Williams

AUDITOR

Democrat YAdrian Biviano*

OHIO HOUSE

63RD DISTRICT Democrat YGlenn W. Holmes*

Republican YJames A. Hughes

64TH DISTRICT Democrat YMichael J. O’Brien*

Republicans XRandy Law YMartha Yoder

COMMON PLEAS COURT

(1/1/19 term) Democrat YRonald J. Rice*

(1/3/19 term) Democrat YAndrew D. Logan*

DOMESTIC JUVENILE DIVISION

(1/1/19 term) Democrat YSandra Stabile Harwood*

(1/2/19 term) Democrats YSamuel F. Bluedorn YJack Pico

Republican YSarah Thomas Kovoor

APPELLATE COURT

11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) Democrat YDarya Klammer (write-in)

Republicans YMatt Lynch YColleen Mary O’Toole*

(2/10/19 term) Democrat YMary Jane Trapp

Republican YCasey O’Brien

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN

32ND DISTRICT Democrat YTom Letson YSean J. O’Brien

Republicans YRandy Law YPatrick J. O’Brien YMichael Farrell Jr. YRon Knight

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

32ND DISTRICT Democrat YDawn P. Cantalamessa YCarol J. Holmes

Republicans YKathi Creed YMelissa Pope*

ISSUES

BAZETTA A 0.25-mill, 5-year additional levy for parks and recreation. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

GIRARD A 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for garbage collection. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

HOWLAND SCHOOLS A 5.9-mill, 10-year additional levy for avoiding an operating deficit. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

JOSEPH BADGER SCHOOLS A 4.15-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

NEWTON FALLS A 2-mill, additional, continuing levy for roads and bridges. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

NEWTON FALLS Three charter amendments

Remove term limits for mayor YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment

Remove term limits for city council YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment

Modify recall procedure for any city officer YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment

MATHEWS SCHOOLS A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for renovating, remodeling, improving, constructing, adding to, furnishing and equipping school facilities. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

MCDONALD SCHOOLS A 3.85-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy

NILES SCHOOLS A 5.85-mill, 10-year additional levy for the emergency requirements. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy

LOCAL OPTIONS

HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Wing’s Express, 119 N. Main St., Hubbard. YYes YNo

BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. YYes YNo

BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors for Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. YYes YNo

BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sale of beer, wine and spirituous liquors at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. YYes YNo

BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. YYes YNo

BRISTOL PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Quinnsway Club, 7507 Mahoning Ave., Bristolville. YYes YNo

BROOKFIELD PRECINCT E Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at R.P. McMurphy’s, 1430 Standard Ave., Masury. YYes YNo

LIBERTY PRECINCT D Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi Inc., 3497 Belmont Ave. YYes YNo

MECCA PRECINCT A Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Chet’s Yellow Dog, 2242 Greenville Road, Cortland. YYes YNo

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

COMMISSIONER

Democrat YKeith Merriman

Republican YMike Halleck*

AUDITOR

Republican YNancy Gause Milliken*

OHIO HOUSE

5TH DISTRICT Democrat YJohn R. Dyce

Republican YTim Ginter*

COMMON PLEAS COURT

Republicans YMegan L. Bickerton YC. Ashley Pike*

Source: Election boards