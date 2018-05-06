TRUMBULL COUNTY
COMMISSIONER
Democrats XFrank S. Fuda* YLisha Pompili Baumiller
Republican YMary E. Williams
AUDITOR
Democrat YAdrian Biviano*
OHIO HOUSE
63RD DISTRICT Democrat YGlenn W. Holmes*
Republican YJames A. Hughes
64TH DISTRICT Democrat YMichael J. O’Brien*
Republicans XRandy Law YMartha Yoder
COMMON PLEAS COURT
(1/1/19 term) Democrat YRonald J. Rice*
(1/3/19 term) Democrat YAndrew D. Logan*
DOMESTIC JUVENILE DIVISION
(1/1/19 term) Democrat YSandra Stabile Harwood*
(1/2/19 term) Democrats YSamuel F. Bluedorn YJack Pico
Republican YSarah Thomas Kovoor
APPELLATE COURT
11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) Democrat YDarya Klammer (write-in)
Republicans YMatt Lynch YColleen Mary O’Toole*
(2/10/19 term) Democrat YMary Jane Trapp
Republican YCasey O’Brien
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN
32ND DISTRICT Democrat YTom Letson YSean J. O’Brien
Republicans YRandy Law YPatrick J. O’Brien YMichael Farrell Jr. YRon Knight
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN
32ND DISTRICT Democrat YDawn P. Cantalamessa YCarol J. Holmes
Republicans YKathi Creed YMelissa Pope*
ISSUES
BAZETTA A 0.25-mill, 5-year additional levy for parks and recreation. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy
GIRARD A 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for garbage collection. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy
HOWLAND SCHOOLS A 5.9-mill, 10-year additional levy for avoiding an operating deficit. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy
JOSEPH BADGER SCHOOLS A 4.15-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy
NEWTON FALLS A 2-mill, additional, continuing levy for roads and bridges. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy
NEWTON FALLS Three charter amendments
Remove term limits for mayor YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment
Remove term limits for city council YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment
Modify recall procedure for any city officer YFor the amendment YAgainst the amendment
MATHEWS SCHOOLS A 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for renovating, remodeling, improving, constructing, adding to, furnishing and equipping school facilities. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy
MCDONALD SCHOOLS A 3.85-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the levy YAgainst the levy
NILES SCHOOLS A 5.85-mill, 10-year additional levy for the emergency requirements. YFor the levy YAgainst the levy
LOCAL OPTIONS
HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Wing’s Express, 119 N. Main St., Hubbard. YYes YNo
BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. YYes YNo
BAZETTA PRECINCT B Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors for Aldi 74, 1805 Elm Road, Warren. YYes YNo
BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sale of beer, wine and spirituous liquors at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. YYes YNo
BAZETTA PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Country Porch Winery, 2282 Wilson Sharpsville Road, Cortland. YYes YNo
BRISTOL PRECINCT C Sunday sales of intoxicating liquor at Quinnsway Club, 7507 Mahoning Ave., Bristolville. YYes YNo
BROOKFIELD PRECINCT E Sunday sales of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at R.P. McMurphy’s, 1430 Standard Ave., Masury. YYes YNo
LIBERTY PRECINCT D Sunday sales of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Aldi Inc., 3497 Belmont Ave. YYes YNo
MECCA PRECINCT A Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquors at Chet’s Yellow Dog, 2242 Greenville Road, Cortland. YYes YNo
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
COMMISSIONER
Democrat YKeith Merriman
Republican YMike Halleck*
AUDITOR
Republican YNancy Gause Milliken*
OHIO HOUSE
5TH DISTRICT Democrat YJohn R. Dyce
Republican YTim Ginter*
COMMON PLEAS COURT
Republicans YMegan L. Bickerton YC. Ashley Pike*
Source: Election boards
