Munnell Run Farm hosts two events this month

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm is hosting two programs this month.

Join the Mercer County Conservation District at its “Get Outside, Come Alive” Program from 6 to 8 p.m. May 14. Pre-registration is required by Friday.

The cost is $5 per adult; children 17 and under are free but must be accompanied by an adult.

Specialty Outdoors of Butler County will present an interactive program on bird nests, bird houses and bird behavior using a variety of guided discovery techniques, interactive games and displays that will unlock many of the mysteries about birds.

Participants will see 40 different types of real-life nests of Pennsylvania birds. There will be three bird houses given away at the end of the program at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road. To pre-register, call 724-662-2242 and ask for Jacqueline.

On May 22, join the farm, in conjunction with guest artisan owner of Outland Studios, Brandon Cowie, to celebrate the return of hummingbirds.

This class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. The project for the evening is a hummingbird scene on canvas. All materials will be provided. There is a program fee of $30. Pre-payment and pre-registration is required by May 18.