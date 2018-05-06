Third Community Opioid Summit in Mahoning County scheduled for May 11

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Officials with the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board and Juvenile Court want to keep conversations about the opioid epidemic going.

On Friday, the two agencies will host the third Community Opioid Summit, an ongoing speaker series that aims to educate the public and provide information about resources available to people affected by a substance-use disorder.

The topic this summit is, “Addiction: Is it a Choice?”

Mahoning County Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick said the topic was chosen because of how frequently the question is asked.

“That was one of the questions we’ve heard is frequently on many people’s minds. We thought we need to explore it,” she said.

On hand to explore the question will be several experts. The panel of speakers will include Lt. Jerad Sutton of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dr. Daniel Brown of Meridian HealthCare, Dr. Joseph Sitarik of Neil Kennedy Recovery Center and experts on recovery, treatment and prevention.

The summit will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Social Hall, 343 Mount Carmel Ave.

As at previous events, the speakers will answer questions from attendees.

Judge Dellick said the summits are intended to provide “free, excellent information” to the community.

“It is important because it is an epidemic facing not just Mahoning County, but Ohio and the entire nation,” she said. “If we’re going to battle it, we need to do so with education.”

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, is free. Refreshments will be available.