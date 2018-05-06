MILESTONES

DOCTORS

Dr. Anthony Pannunzio, son of Dr. Dominic and Lisa Pannunzio of Mineral Ridge, recently graduated from Case Western Reserve University of Medicine in Cleveland. He is a 2010 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and received his undergraduate degree summa cum laude from University of Pittsburgh.

During his time as a medical student, he was involved with research in anesthesia at the Cleveland Clinic. He has been accepted to a four-year anesthesiology residency at UPMC in Pittsburgh, beginning in July.

