limelights, career paths

May 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HONOR

Allstate exclusive agency owner Jason Durica has earned the designation of an Allstate Premier Agency for 2018 for his Cortland, Chesterland and Alliance agencies for displaying excellence in customer service and outstanding business results. The designation is awarded to Allstate agency owners who put customers at the center of their agency’s work. Allstate noted Durica’s “excellence in giving accessible, knowledgeable and personal customer service to all of his clients.” The award is given to only 26 percent of Allstate’s approximately 10,000 agency owners across the country.

