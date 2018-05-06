Blood Drives

May 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

TUESDAY

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Road, Damascus, 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, 2 to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Lowellville High School, 52 Rocket Place, Lowellville, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 E. Chestnut Ave., Lisbon, 1 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana, 1 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., Niles, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

