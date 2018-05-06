ARMED FORCES

NAVY

Band member

SAN ANTONIO

Senior Chief Musician Steven Pendel of Farrell, Pa., is a member of the Navy Band Southwest’s popular music group, the “Destroyers,” which traveled to Military City USA to participate in the annual Fiesta Celebration last month.

“What a great event. San Antonio has a long legacy of military service, and we were met with enthusiastic support from spectators and the local community,” said Pendel, who serves as the band’s keyboard instrumentalist. “As Navy musicians, it was our privilege to perform at such a spectacular venue.”

Pendel said the band is a valuable tool used to pique students’ interest in America’s Navy and ease the process of engaging with recruiters. Pendel, a graduate of Farrell High School, joined the Navy in 1995.

VETERANS

Settlement reached

BOCA RATON, FLA.

International Oil Trading Co. announced the company has reached a full settlement with the Defense Logistics Agency- Energy resolving all issues associated with IOTC’s delivery of fuel to coalition troops during the Iraq War.

The $40 million payment to IOTC represents amounts due for fuel delivered and received by DLA. IOTC delivered more than 332 million gallons of fuel between July 2007 and August 2009. IOTC delivered the fuel on time and on specification, the DLA accepted the fuel, and the fuel was used by the coalition troops during the Iraq conflict.

International Oil Trading Co., based in Boca Raton, is a leader in the transportation and distribution of high-quality jet fuel, diesel fuel, gasoline and other specialty fuel products for government, military, aviation and other industries.

