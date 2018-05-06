Agenda Tuesday

May 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., Community Room, first floor, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Southington school board, 6 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, followed by 6 p.m. regular meeting, school library, 2482 state Route 534.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$389900