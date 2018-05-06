Agenda Tuesday

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., Community Room, first floor, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road.

Southington school board, 6 p.m., buildings and grounds committee, followed by 6 p.m. regular meeting, school library, 2482 state Route 534.

