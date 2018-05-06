2018 PRIMARY

Candidates and issues

The following filed for the May 8 primary. An * denotes incumbents. An X denotes The Vindicator endorsement.

OHIO

GOVERNOR

Democrats XRichard Cordray YDennis Kucinich YBill O’Neill YJoe Schiavoni YLarry E. Ealy YPaul Ray

Republicans YMike DeWine YMary Taylor

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrat YSteve Dettelbach

Republican YDave Yost

AUDITOR

Democrat YZack Space

Republican YKeith Faber

SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrat YKathleen Clyde

Republican YFrank LaRose

TREASURER

Democrat YRob Richardson

Republicans YRobert Sprague YSandra O’Brien

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

(1/1/19 term) Democrat YMichael P. Donnelly

Republican YCraig Baldwin

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

(1/2/19 term) Democrat YMelody J. Stewart

Republican YMary DeGenaro*

U.S. SENATE

Democrat YSherrod Brown*

Republicans XJim Renacci YMike Gibbons YMelissa Ackison YDon Elijah Eckhart YDan Kiley

CONGRESS

13TH DISTRICT Democrats XTim Ryan* YJohn Stephen Luchansky YRobert Crow

Republican YChristopher DePizzo

6TH DISTRICT Democrats YWerner Lange XShawna Roberts

Republicans XBill Johnson* YRobert J. Blazek

ISSUE

Constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts. Shall the amendment be approved? XYes YNo

MAHONING CO.

COMMISSIONER

Democrats YCarol Rimedio-Righetti* YJoe Paloski

Republican YRick Barron

AUDITOR

Democrat YRoger Chamberlain (write-in)

Republican YRalph T. Meacham*

OHIO SENATE

33RD DISTRICT Democrat YJohn A. Boccieri

Republican YMichael A. Rulli

OHIO HOUSE

58TH DISTRICT Democrat YMichele Lepore-Hagan*

Republican YDavid T. Simon

59TH DISTRICT Democrats YLarry Moliterno XEric C. Ungaro

Republican YDon Manning

APPELLLATE COURT

7TH DISTRICT Democrat YDavid A. D’Apolito,

Republican YKathleen Bartlett*

COMMON PLEAS COURT

Democrats XDan Dascenzo YAnthony Donofrio

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN

33RD DISTRICT Democrat YMichael L. Ray Jr.

Republicans YDavid W. Johnson* YMark E. Munroe

STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN

33RD DISTRICT Democrat YJoyce Kale-Pesta*

Republicans YMonica Robb Blasdel YCorrine L. Sanderson YTracey S. Winbush*

ISSUES

MAHONING COUNTY A 0.1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for the care, treatment and maintenance of residents with tuberculosis and related diseases. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

AUSTINTOWN A 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase levy for police operation. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

BOARDMAN A 2.9-mill, 5-year replacement and decreased levy for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

BOARDMAN SCHOOLS A 5.8-mill, 10-year additional levy for emergency requirements. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

JACKSON A 1.4-mill, 5-year additional levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

SMITH A 2-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

WESTERN RESERVE SCHOOLS A 4.1-mill, 10-year renewal levy to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy

YOUNGSTOWN Shall there be a ban on fracking and anything related to the extraction of fossil fuels in the city? YFor the initiative XAgainst the initiative

LOCAL OPTIONS

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at the Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill, 5423 Mahoning Ave., Suite F. YYes YNo

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 29 Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at El Cowboy Tex Mex Grill & Saloon, 1739 S. Raccoon Road, Suite 4. YYes YNo

BEAVER PRECINCT 4 Sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Belleria Pizza Columbiana, 258 State Route 14, Suite 1. YYes YNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac, 7103 Lockwood Blvd. YYes YNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac, 7103 Lockwood Blvd. YYes YNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St. YYes YNo

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St. YYes YNo

CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve, 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 2. YYes YNo

CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve, 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 2. YYes YNo

SEBRING PRECINCT 1 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Brick House Bar & Grill, 206 E. Ohio Ave. YYes YNo

SEBRING PRECINCT 4 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Sebring Quik Mart/Marathon, 555 E. Ohio Ave. YYes YNo