2018 PRIMARY
2018 PRIMARY
Candidates and issues
The following filed for the May 8 primary. An * denotes incumbents. An X denotes The Vindicator endorsement.
OHIO
GOVERNOR
Democrats XRichard Cordray YDennis Kucinich YBill O’Neill YJoe Schiavoni YLarry E. Ealy YPaul Ray
Republicans YMike DeWine YMary Taylor
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrat YSteve Dettelbach
Republican YDave Yost
AUDITOR
Democrat YZack Space
Republican YKeith Faber
SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrat YKathleen Clyde
Republican YFrank LaRose
TREASURER
Democrat YRob Richardson
Republicans YRobert Sprague YSandra O’Brien
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE
(1/1/19 term) Democrat YMichael P. Donnelly
Republican YCraig Baldwin
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE
(1/2/19 term) Democrat YMelody J. Stewart
Republican YMary DeGenaro*
U.S. SENATE
Democrat YSherrod Brown*
Republicans XJim Renacci YMike Gibbons YMelissa Ackison YDon Elijah Eckhart YDan Kiley
CONGRESS
13TH DISTRICT Democrats XTim Ryan* YJohn Stephen Luchansky YRobert Crow
Republican YChristopher DePizzo
6TH DISTRICT Democrats YWerner Lange XShawna Roberts
Republicans XBill Johnson* YRobert J. Blazek
ISSUE
Constitutional amendment to create a bipartisan, public process for drawing congressional districts. Shall the amendment be approved? XYes YNo
MAHONING CO.
COMMISSIONER
Democrats YCarol Rimedio-Righetti* YJoe Paloski
Republican YRick Barron
AUDITOR
Democrat YRoger Chamberlain (write-in)
Republican YRalph T. Meacham*
OHIO SENATE
33RD DISTRICT Democrat YJohn A. Boccieri
Republican YMichael A. Rulli
OHIO HOUSE
58TH DISTRICT Democrat YMichele Lepore-Hagan*
Republican YDavid T. Simon
59TH DISTRICT Democrats YLarry Moliterno XEric C. Ungaro
Republican YDon Manning
APPELLLATE COURT
7TH DISTRICT Democrat YDavid A. D’Apolito,
Republican YKathleen Bartlett*
COMMON PLEAS COURT
Democrats XDan Dascenzo YAnthony Donofrio
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEMAN
33RD DISTRICT Democrat YMichael L. Ray Jr.
Republicans YDavid W. Johnson* YMark E. Munroe
STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEEWOMAN
33RD DISTRICT Democrat YJoyce Kale-Pesta*
Republicans YMonica Robb Blasdel YCorrine L. Sanderson YTracey S. Winbush*
ISSUES
MAHONING COUNTY A 0.1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for the care, treatment and maintenance of residents with tuberculosis and related diseases. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
AUSTINTOWN A 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase levy for police operation. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
BOARDMAN A 2.9-mill, 5-year replacement and decreased levy for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
BOARDMAN SCHOOLS A 5.8-mill, 10-year additional levy for emergency requirements. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
JACKSON A 1.4-mill, 5-year additional levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
SMITH A 2-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. YFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
WESTERN RESERVE SCHOOLS A 4.1-mill, 10-year renewal levy to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy YAgainst the tax levy
YOUNGSTOWN Shall there be a ban on fracking and anything related to the extraction of fossil fuels in the city? YFor the initiative XAgainst the initiative
LOCAL OPTIONS
AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at the Thirsty Frog Bar & Grill, 5423 Mahoning Ave., Suite F. YYes YNo
AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 29 Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at El Cowboy Tex Mex Grill & Saloon, 1739 S. Raccoon Road, Suite 4. YYes YNo
BEAVER PRECINCT 4 Sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Belleria Pizza Columbiana, 258 State Route 14, Suite 1. YYes YNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac, 7103 Lockwood Blvd. YYes YNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 8 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Fast Trac, 7103 Lockwood Blvd. YYes YNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St. YYes YNo
BOARDMAN PRECINCT 9 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Buckeye Auto Wash, 6123 Market St. YYes YNo
CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve, 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 2. YYes YNo
CANFIELD TWP PRECINCT 7 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Addison Reserve, 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 2. YYes YNo
SEBRING PRECINCT 1 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Brick House Bar & Grill, 206 E. Ohio Ave. YYes YNo
SEBRING PRECINCT 4 Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Sebring Quik Mart/Marathon, 555 E. Ohio Ave. YYes YNo
More like this from vindy.com
- November 6, 2016 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
- May 6, 2018 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY
- November 6, 2016 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY RACES AND ISSUES ON GENERAL ELECTION BALLOT
- November 5, 2017 midnight
TRUMBULL CO.
- November 5, 2017 6 a.m.
MAHONING COUNTY
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.