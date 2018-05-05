Body found Thursday in South Side garbage can

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

When residents at a Glenwood Avenue home opened their garbage can, they found a body inside.

Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the residents noticed their garbage can was in a parking lot across the street. They wheeled it back, realized what was inside, and called police about 6:05 p.m. Friday.

By 7 p.m., more than a dozen police, paramedics and Mahoning County coroner’s investigators gathered around a city-issued garbage can outside the home in Glenwood’s 1800 block.

Detectives do not have a cause of death at this time, but they have not ruled out foul play and it will be investigated as a homicide.

Bobovnyik said the deceased is a white female with brown hair, between age 15 and 22, between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.

She was found wearing orange and black Nike tennis shoes and a denim romper with an overall top.

The residents told police they had used the garbage can a few days prior, but Bobovnyik did not provide a precise date.

Bobovnyik urged anyone who has information or a missing loved one who fits that description to contact the police department at 330-742-8900.

If the coroner rules the death a homicide, it would be the city’s fourth this year. The last occurred March 22 when Damon Marinoff, 15, of Farrell, Pa., was shot to death after he arranged to meet someone at a Sherwood Avenue home on the South Side to sell a pair of cellphones.

The city had recorded seven homicides at this time last year. The final homicide tally for the city in 2017 was 26.