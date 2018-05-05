Body found Thursday in South Side garbage can
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
When residents at a Glenwood Avenue home opened their garbage can, they found a body inside.
Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the residents noticed their garbage can was in a parking lot across the street. They wheeled it back, realized what was inside, and called police about 6:05 p.m. Friday.
By 7 p.m., more than a dozen police, paramedics and Mahoning County coroner’s investigators gathered around a city-issued garbage can outside the home in Glenwood’s 1800 block.
Detectives do not have a cause of death at this time, but they have not ruled out foul play and it will be investigated as a homicide.
Bobovnyik said the deceased is a white female with brown hair, between age 15 and 22, between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds.
She was found wearing orange and black Nike tennis shoes and a denim romper with an overall top.
The residents told police they had used the garbage can a few days prior, but Bobovnyik did not provide a precise date.
Bobovnyik urged anyone who has information or a missing loved one who fits that description to contact the police department at 330-742-8900.
If the coroner rules the death a homicide, it would be the city’s fourth this year. The last occurred March 22 when Damon Marinoff, 15, of Farrell, Pa., was shot to death after he arranged to meet someone at a Sherwood Avenue home on the South Side to sell a pair of cellphones.
The city had recorded seven homicides at this time last year. The final homicide tally for the city in 2017 was 26.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 4, 2018 8:44 p.m.
Body found in Youngstown South Side garbage can
- December 1, 2017 12:09 a.m.
City begins third homicide investigation in three days
- August 11, 2017 10:55 p.m.
North Side woman found in Niagara Falls died of stab wounds, strangulation
- September 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown cops probe death of man found in South Side home
- August 11, 2017 4:41 p.m.
Coroner in Niagara rules Youngstown woman's death a homicide
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.