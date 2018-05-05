Sheriff’s clerk resigns after husband indicted

Staff report

WARREN

A clerk at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office resigned this week after her husband was charged with drug trafficking after a 10-month investigation.

Chester Adams, 40, of Sheridan Avenue Northeast, was arrested Wednesday on nine counts of felony drug trafficking after raids on three locations in the city, including his home.

The raids uncovered suspected crack cocaine, a gun, drug paraphernalia, four vehicles and more than $18,000 in cash, according to the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force.

The raids were the result of an investigation by TAG, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Adams was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury the same day on the same nine charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday in county common pleas court. Bond of $10,000 was set.

The sheriff’s clerk, Amanda Adams, was one of several clerks who worked with records and handled carrying concealed weapons and fingerprinting duties, said Maj. Dan Mason of the sheriff’s office.

Mason said Amanda Adams resigned the same day as her husband’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office has a policy that requires someone to resign from their sheriff’s job if they have a family member involved in criminal conduct or who otherwise brings negative publicity to the sheriff’s office, Mason said.

Each situation is evaluated individually, such as to determine whether the employee was aware of the illegal conduct, Mason said. The investigation into Chester Adams is ongoing and could include a forensic audit of records Amanda Adams had access to in her job, Mason said.