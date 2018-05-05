Tickets now on sale

YOUNGSTOWN

Tickets are now on sale for the Aug. 11 concert by Florida Georgia Line at Stambaugh Stadium. Prices are $125, $99, $85, $59 and $45 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets are not being sold at the Covelli Centre box office.

For group sales of 20 or more, contact Joe Cantrell at Jcantrell@jacmg.com. Opening the concert for the country-pop duo will Morgan Wallen and Chris Higbee.

Schiavoni goals

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, said he would create a new Cabinet-level position and related state department, if elected.

The new Office of Diversity & Inclusion will work to promote fair hiring practices and employment outreach to ensure Ohio’s state government and workforce are more reflective of the state’s population in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity and physical ability.

“Everyone in Ohio deserves a seat at the table. We achieve that goal by making sure every community has a voice in state government and decision-making roles,” Schiavoni said. “That way, we can be sure every community’s interests and concerns are reflected in policy discussions.”

The ultimate goal of this office, he said, will be to achieve a state government and workforce that accurately represents Ohio’s population as a whole.

Annual open house

POLAND

Dogsmartz Unleashed, 1591 E. Western Reserve Road, is hosting its second annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to raise money for local rescues. Stop by and meet the trainers, local rescues and vendors. The event also will include a basket auction and a 50/50 raffle for six free classes. All proceeds will be split among the local rescues in attendance. The first 100 people in attendance will get a goodie bag. For details, call 330-707-4160 or visit www.dogsmartzunleashed.com.

Motorcycle safety

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is concentrating on motorcycle safety in May in conjunction with National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

The patrol said cyclists should be trained and always ride sober, and it also reminded motorists to be aware that warmer weather brings an increase of motorcycles on the road.

The patrol experienced a 20 percent decrease statewide in fatal motorcycle accidents in 2017 from 2016, as 155 fatal accidents were recorded. It recommends motorcyclists take a training class and wear safety equipment. The patrol noted 9 percent of fatal motorcycle accidents in 2017 were alcohol related.

Speaker Series

WARREN

The 2018 Sunday Speaker Series continues with the second installment of nine planned lectures. John Brown, Trumbull County MetroParks chairman, and Chris Klingemier, architectural historian, will present “Deconstructing Historic Homes: A Case Study from Braceville, OH” from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kinsman House, 303 Mahoning Ave. The presentation is free.

Brown and Klingemier will discuss how historic homes are deconstructed, focusing on a recent example where the oldest known structure in Braceville, dating to about 1819, was uncovered beneath multiple newer additions. This program is in partnership with the Warren Heritage Center and is sponsored by Paige & Byrnes Insurance. Light refreshments will be served.

