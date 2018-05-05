Tech, social media companies are lagging in hiring blacks
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
African-Americans are among the top owners of mobile devices – but when it comes time to hire, tech companies aren’t looking to them.
The National Urban League is highlighting this tech gap in its 2018 State of Black America report.
The new report points out blacks are only 5 percent of the social media and technology workforce while being one of the largest groups for mobile device ownership. National Urban League President Marc Morial says tech companies need to make sure minorities are included in their workforces.
The report also unveils this year’s Equality Index, with 100 percent being full equality with whites.
The index for blacks was unchanged at 72.5 percent. Things improved for Hispanics, with the index reaching 79.3 percent from last year’s 78.5 percent.
