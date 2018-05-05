Nearly 1,000 in attendance for Grandparents Day

By Amanda Tonoli

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 500 grandparents and special guests attended 400 St. Christine School students’ annual Grandparents Day.

Friday began with a special Mass for students and their guests. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. students had the opportunity to show off their best work to their guests with an art show, a musical performance and a number of classroom activities.

St. Christine teacher Jennifer DiLisio, event coordinator, said the best part of the event is that it makes both students and their grandparents happy.

“The kids love showing off their work,” she said.

Jim Ogden, substitute teacher and grandparent, said Grandparents Day is special because, to him, grandparents are the best people in the world.

“They can give the kids things that parents can’t give them,” he said. “It’s not monetary, but it’s a special relationship. It’s a friendship.”

Marissa Polder, kindergarten student, agreed with Ogden about Grandparents Day.

“I like it just because you can spend time with your grandparents if you like,” she said.

Linda Agnone, Marissa’s grandmother, said she enjoys being able to see everything her granddaughter is working on in school.

“It’s exciting to see [students] in action,” she said.

Grandparent Doris Novak enjoys being able to both see student accomplishments and meet the people who make them possible – the teachers.

“I’ve been coming for the last five years, and it’s just all-around a fun day getting to see family in this element,” she said.

Her granddaughter Kinley Novak, a fourth-grader, added that she likes having her friends be able to meet her family.

“It’s special to me,” she said.

Grandparent Vivian Ryan excitedly went from room to room as her grandson showed off his drawings and musical talents.

“There’s just nothing like this – it’s the best thing,” she gushed.

Kayden Ramirez, Ryan’s third-grade grandson, said simply: “It’s just nice having your grandparent here.”