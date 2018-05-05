METRO DIGEST || Robbery at YSU McDonald’s

Robbery at McDonald’s

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are looking for a gray Pontiac Aztek that was involved in an armed robbery Friday at the McDonald’s restaurant on Fifth Avenue across from Youngstown State University. A campus alert said a person selling items at the restaurant was robbed at gunpoint by someone that drove away in the Aztek that headed north. City police said officers were called to the restaurant about 2:25 p.m.

Free VIN etching

NILES

AAA East Central will offer free Vehicle Identification Number etching for car windows from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at its Niles Branch at 937 Youngstown Warren Road. VIN etching makes cars less likely targets for car theft, according to AAA, because thieves must replace all auto glass before they can resell the vehicle.

Home Savings donation

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated a check for $5,000 to the A Special Wish Foundation-Upper Ohio Valley Chapter. The funds will be used to grant wishes to children in the Upper Ohio Valley throughout 2018. For information about A Special Wish Foundation-Upper Ohio Valley Chapter, call 740-449-2063 or visit spwishov.org.

Internet availability

YOUNGSTOWN

The Digital Inclusion Working Group-Mahoning Valley, in celebration of Digital Inclusion Week next week, is launching Digital Advantage: An Initiative to Share Tools for People to Connect and Grow.

Digital Advantage stems from the 2017 Broadband Assessment prepared by Connect Ohio and Connected Nation that recommends that Mahoning Valley leaders raise awareness on low-cost broadband services and facilitate training to respond to the lack of digital technology adoption in the community.

The study found a striking divide among low-income and low-education households, particularly those with school-age children. Households with internet at home also tend to save $8,000 per year. A schedule of digital-inclusion training in Mahoning and Trumbull counties has been made available and can be viewed on Eastgate Regional Council of Governments’ website: http://eastgatecog.org/. Highlights include the launch of a new entry-level computer workshop and sessions for exploring apps for education, neighborhoods and seniors.

Nursing home death

OTTAWA

Three employees at a western Ohio nursing home where a woman wandered off and died of hypothermia in January have been charged in her death.

The Lima News reports 36-year-old Rachel Friesel and 20-year-old Destini Fenbert, both of Pandora, were indicted Thursday on charges that include involuntary manslaughter, forgery and gross patient neglect in the Jan. 7 death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell.

Thirty-one-year-old Megan Schnipke, of Columbus Grove, has been charged with forgery and gross patient neglect.

A state investigation found that Campbell left Hilty Memorial Nursing Home in Pandora around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 7 through a courtyard door equipped with an alarm. A device she wore apparently failed to alert workers. The low temperature that night was zero degrees.

Officer suspended

COLUMBUS

An Ohio township has suspended a police officer after a cellphone video showed him kicking a handcuffed man lying on the ground in the head.

Franklin Township officials in suburban Columbus aren’t releasing the officer’s name while the department’s police chief investigates what’s seen on the video. A township trustee says a bystander recorded the video after a police chase Tuesday. Trustee Aryeh Alex says he’s shocked by the video and that the officer’s behavior is completely unacceptable.