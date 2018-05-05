Lawyer for trust claims $457M Powerball ticket

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

A lawyer working for a trust is claiming a $457 million Powerball ticket sold at a Pennsylvania convenience store, leaving state lottery officials with no details about the person or people who will get the money.

A lottery spokesman said earlier this week the agency had no information on whether the ticket sold at a Speedway in Manheim on March 17 was won by one person or will be split among multiple people.

The ticket was signed by the Emerald Legacy Trust and Blue Bell attorney Andrew Santana. Santana, who also signed the claim form, did not return messages seeking comment.

“This ticket was signed by the trust, and under Pennsylvania’s law, legal entities such as trusts and corporations have always been permitted to file claims here,” said Pennsylvania Lottery spokesman Gary Miller.

It usually takes more than a month for the check to be processed.

The Emerald Legacy Trust chose the $274 million cash option, with an after-tax value of just under $200 million.