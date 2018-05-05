KSU dedicates landmark on May 4 anniversary

May 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

KENT

Kent State University dedicated the inclusion of the site of the May 4, 1970, shootings of four students by Ohio National Guard soldiers as a National Historic Landmark.

Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste served as keynote speaker during Friday afternoon’s event at the university. Journalist Dan Rather was to speak Friday evening as part of the school’s Presidential Speaker Series.

The 17 acres of the Kent State campus where students, bystanders and National Guard soldiers met that fateful afternoon during a protest over the U.S. invasion of Cambodia was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.

The four students killed that day were Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer of Boardman and William Schroeder. Nine people were wounded.

