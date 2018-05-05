KSU dedicates landmark on May 4 anniversary
Associated Press
KENT
Kent State University dedicated the inclusion of the site of the May 4, 1970, shootings of four students by Ohio National Guard soldiers as a National Historic Landmark.
Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste served as keynote speaker during Friday afternoon’s event at the university. Journalist Dan Rather was to speak Friday evening as part of the school’s Presidential Speaker Series.
The 17 acres of the Kent State campus where students, bystanders and National Guard soldiers met that fateful afternoon during a protest over the U.S. invasion of Cambodia was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2010.
The four students killed that day were Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer of Boardman and William Schroeder. Nine people were wounded.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 4, 2018 11:09 a.m.
Kent State dedicating historic landmark on anniversary
- May 3, 2018 10:39 a.m.
Kent State to dedicate May 4 site as National Historic Landmark
- January 29, 2018 11:30 a.m.
Dan Rather to speak as Kent State remembers May 4 shootings
- January 18, 2018 2:34 p.m.
White nationalist wants to speak on KSU anniversary
- January 30, 2018 midnight
Rather to speak as Kent State remembers May 4 shootings
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.