Komar chosen for Warren project

WARREN

Komar Anchor Plumbing & Drain Service announced it has been chosen to complete the plumbing in the redevelopment and construction of a new condominium complex, restaurants and bar, and entertainment complex in the city’s downtown.

The condominiums are being completed in the Mahoning Building at 197 W. Market St.

“Komar Anchor is honored to complete another large and complex business project in the Mahoning Valley. We are eager to assist in the development of downtown Warren, and we look forward to the impact that these projects will have on the community,” said Komar Anchor President Thaddeus Smith in a news release.

Spa offers specials for Mother’s Day

BOARDMAN

Spa Le Jeane, 7210 Bristlewood Drive, announced Mother’s Day specials.

The spa will offer a free Basique Massage or Ultimate Spa Pedicure with the purchase of one for mom.

Also, throughout May the business will offer a Bahama Mama special featuring a pedicure, facial, massage and nonalcoholic drink.

To book an appointment, call 330-629-8880. For more information, visit SpaLeJeane.com.

Port authority announces meetings

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Port Authority announced its May committee and board meetings.

An economic development committee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Covelli Enterprises, 3900 E. Market St. in Warren.

An aviation committee meeting is scheduled after the economic development meeting.

A board meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 16 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at 44 E. Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown.

Museum to present ‘Packard’ lecture

WARREN

The National Packard Museum will present “Who Killed Packard” at noon next Saturday. This lecture is part of the museum’s “Coffee & Donut” Educational Seminar Series. The seminar is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum.

After the seminar, guests are encouraged to visit the museum’s 18th annual Antique Motorcycle Exhibit presenting “The Motor” that runs through May 20. The exhibit traces the evolution of the motorcycle engine.

For information, visit packardmuseum.org or the museum’s Facebook page, or call 330-394-1899.

US rig count increases to 1,032

HOUSTON

The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 11 this week to 1,032.

At this time a year ago there were 877 active rigs.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 834 rigs drilled for oil this week and 196 for gas. Two were listed as miscellaneous.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 54.351.08

Aqua America, .20 35.440.26

Avalon Holdings,2.13-0.11

Chemical Bank, .2854.750.94

Community Health Sys, .214.80 0.06

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.250.00

Farmers Nat., .0715.000.20

First Energy, .36 34.100.58

Fifth/Third, .1632.600.32

First Niles Financial, .0510.500.00

FNB Corp., .1212.900.13

General Motors, .3836.650.49

General Electric, .1214.060.12

Huntington Bank, .11 14.690.23

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.520.04

JP Morgan Chase, .56108.391.15

Key Corp, .1119.670.30

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 31.23-0.23

Parker Hannifin, .76170.792.42

PNC, .75145.380.36

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88159.280.24

Stoneridge 27.140.14

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.220.12

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.