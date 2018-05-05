Iowa governor signs strictest abortion regulation in US

des moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a law banning most abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or about six weeks of pregnancy, marking the strictest abortion regulation in the nation – but setting the state up for a lengthy court fight.

The Republican governor signed the legislation in her formal office at the state Capitol as protesters gathered outside chanting, “My body, my choice!” Reynolds acknowledged that the new law would likely face litigation.

The ban, set to take effect July 1, has propelled Iowa to the front of a push among conservative statehouses jockeying to enact restrictive regulations on the medical procedure.

Hospital in Houston releases George Bush

HOUSTON

Former President George H.W. Bush was released from a Houston hospital Friday after spending 13 days being treated for an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife’s funeral.

Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the 93-year-old Bush, tweeted that doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital “report he is doing well” and that the former president is “happy to return home.”

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to the hospital on April 22 for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood. Bush spent some time in an intensive care unit before being moved to a regular patient room.

Georgia executes prison guard’s killer

JACKSON, GA.

Georgia has executed a man convicted of robbing and killing an off-duty prison guard 22 years ago.

Authorities say the death sentence of 40-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. was carried out at 9:58 p.m. Friday.

Butts and 41-year-old Marion Wilson Jr. were convicted and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Prosecutors say Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville on March 28, 1996, and then ordered him out of the car and fatally shot him a short distance away.

Wilson’s case is still pending.

500-year-old skeletons will go to tribes

BOISE, Idaho

Two 500-year-old skeletons discovered in Idaho’s high desert plains will be turned over to Native American tribes.

U.S. officials in a series of notices starting Friday say the remains of the young adult and child will be given to the interrelated Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in eastern Idaho and the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes in southern Idaho and northern Nevada.

The notices start a process allowing other tribes to make claims until June 28.

The remains, currently being held in a secured federal facility in Boise, will be transferred to the selected tribes if no other tribes come forward.

No Nobel lit prize in ’18, but 2 in 2019

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

After weeks of internal bickering, sex-abuse allegations and a financial investigation by police, the body that hands out the prestigious Nobel Prize in Literature announced Friday that no prize will be awarded this year.

Instead, the academy said two Nobel Prizes in Literature will be handed out next year, the 2018 prize and the 2019 prize.

The decision was made Thursday at a weekly meeting of the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on the grounds that the group was in too deep a crisis to choose a Nobel winner properly.

